InterProse Appoints Ron Totaro and Ray Pelosoto Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, Wash., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InterProse today announced the appointments of Ron Totaro and Ray Peloso to its Board of Directors, strengthening the company's leadership as it scales ACE, its web-based debt recovery platform, following a strategic growth investment from Wingman Growth Partners [announced] earlier this year.

Ron Totaro brings more than three decades of executive leadership across fintech, software, payments, and technology-enabled services. He has served as CEO of Tassat Group and Partsearch Technologies, and held senior leadership roles at ACI Worldwide, Pitney Bowes, and FICO. He also advises private equity-backed companies and portfolio teams. His experience accelerating growth across payments and regulated environments aligns with InterProse's focus on automation, compliance, and scalable digital and AI engagement.

Ray Peloso brings more than 25 years of executive leadership experience across lending, collections technology, customer operations, and software transformation. He currently serves as President of MBSi Corp., and previously served as Chief Client Officer at Finvi and President and CEO of Katabat, where he led the business through growth, product modernization, and a strategic sale in 2021.

"Scaling technology businesses in regulated industries takes the right platform, the right people, and the right backing. InterProse has all three, and with Wingman Growth Partners' investment, the timing couldn't be better. I'm looking forward to putting my experience to work alongside the team as they grow ACE and expand their footprint in the market." - Ron Totaro, Incoming Board

Member, InterProse

"Ron has a strong combination of operating discipline, payments expertise, and growth-stage leadership. As InterProse expands the reach of ACE, his perspective will be invaluable to our team, our customers, and our long-term strategy." - Kyle Nelson, CEO and President, InterProse

"I'm excited to join the InterProse board, which has best-in-breed products and is poised for breakout growth with backing from Wingman Growth Partners. I look forward to working with the team and its partners to support product innovation, strengthen compliance outcomes, and drive long-term growth." - Ray Peloso, Incoming Board Member, InterProse

"Ray brings a deep combination of consumer-lending expertise, operational leadership, and software experience. His perspective will support our continued focus on advancing the ACE platform, expanding RAINMAKER AI capabilities, and executing on our growth strategy alongside Wingman Growth Partners."- Kyle Nelson, CEO and President, InterProse

About InterProse

InterProse provides cloud-native software solutions for the accounts receivable management industry. Its flagship platform, ACE, enables agencies, creditors, and government entities to modernize operations, streamline compliance, and elevate consumer engagement through a secure, fully web-based architecture.

Learn more at www.interprose.com

Media Contact

Aaron Reiter

Managing Partner, Sales & Marketing

[email protected]

360 261-6931 | Direct

SOURCE InterProse