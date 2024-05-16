Interstate Batteries Appoints January Digital as Media Agency of Record

The Marketing Leadership Company is Aimed at Bringing the Legacy Brand to a New Generation of Customers Via Full-Funnel Marketing

DALLAS, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With goals to maintain its position as North America's top battery replacement brand and to introduce its "Outrageously Dependable" battery to its next generation of buyers, Interstate Batteries has tapped January Digital as its Media Agency of Record.

January Digital will be responsible for developing and executing Interstate Batteries' full-funnel marketing strategy across its commercial business to continue growth within the category and expand to new audiences.

"Americans equate Interstate Batteries with quality and dependability, and we are aimed at making sure more consumers than ever have access to and trust in our brand," said Adam Raycraft, Senior Manager, Brand Marketing at Interstate Batteries. "That requires a modern and strategic marketing approach, expanding into additional channels, with new ways to measure and optimize, and that is exactly what January Digital does so well."

January Digital kicked off its partnership with Interstate Batteries in May, offering media buying, planning, management, and analysis across digital and traditional channels. January Digital and Interstate Batteries will increase measurement and actionable analytics across all points of purchase, as the automotive battery leader has nearly 250 distributors that serve over 100,000 retail outlets, as well as online sales.

"It's rare you get the chance to work with a brand that's more than 70 years old and is still so eager to innovate," said Vic Drabicky, founder and CEO of January Digital. "Interstate Batteries is an iconic brand. Our mix of marketing leadership, smart analytics, and full funnel execution are a perfect fit for Interstate Batteries. I'm excited to partner with their exceptional team to connect them with a new generation of drivers."

About Interstate Batteries

Since its beginnings in 1952, Interstate Batteries has grown to be the #1 automotive replacement battery brand in the United States. Today, Interstate Batteries has nearly 250 distributors that serve well over 100,000 retail outlets. While its business started with automotive batteries, Interstate Batteries has expanded to offer batteries for a variety of portable products --from smartphones and laptops to cordless tools, and lawnmowers – along with industrial uses, such as backup power for hospitals and motive power for forklifts.

Interstate Batteries' are the #1 most preferred battery by auto technicians. Because batteries are perishable products, Interstate Batteries provides the necessary maintenance through its 250 distributors and 1,000 route sales managers, who visit their dealers about every two weeks to check their batteries on shelves, see if they need to be replaced, and restock sold batteries. This hands-on approach is essential to ensure that all of Interstate Batteries' products are fresh.

While quality and maintenance appear to be the backbone of Interstate Batteries' success, the company's belief system also plays a major role. The company's mission is to: "Glorify God and enrich lives while delivering the most trustworthy source of power to the world." In doing so, they have built a company based on sound and fair business principles. Specifically, regarding future consumers, Interstate Batteries recycles more batteries than it sells, helping our environment support future generations of automotive battery consumers.

About January Digital

January Digital, the Marketing Leadership Company, solves business challenges through strategic consulting, media excellence, and actionable analytics. The company comprises January Consulting which offers true strategic leadership that builds successful client businesses, and January Digital, the media agency that handles full funnel media planning, execution, and optimization. All of January Digital's work is supported with a foundation of data and actionable insights which ensure clients are as successful as possible. For more information, visit januarydigital.com.

