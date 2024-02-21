SAKARA APPOINTS JANUARY DIGITAL AS AGENCY OF RECORD, JANUARY CONSULTING TO SUPPORT MARKETING STRATEGY

The Combined Marketing Leadership Company is Tasked with Advancing Marketing and Media

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of announcing Glossier alum Henry Davis as its new CEO, Sakara has appointed January Consulting and January Digital as its marketing strategy firm and digital agency of record. This move comes alongside hiring a group of seasoned internal experts, including ex-Glossier General Counsel Kathryn Ordower as Chief Legal and Administrative Officer, and technology expert Brian Buchanan as Chief Technology Officer.

"Bringing Sakara to more people and helping put people in control of their own health is the ultimate goal - and to do that, we need the strongest possible team," said Davis, CEO of Sakara Life. "Over my career, surrounding myself with the smartest and most innovative people has paid dividends. That is never more true than our decision to work with the teams at January Digital and January Consulting."

The combined January Digital and January Consulting teams will be tasked with reigniting Sakara's approach to paid media and marketing. January Consulting will be partnering with the company to deliver an exciting and innovative marketing approach. January Digital will be responsible for building, planning, and executing Sakara Life's digital media across all channels.

Sakara is a nutrition company delivering programs and supplements, powered by whole-food ingredients.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Henry and the entire Sakara team," said Vic Drabicky, Founder and CEO of January Digital and January Consulting. "When I founded January Digital and January Consulting, my goal was to do the best, most impactful work with the best, most impactful companies. Sakara fits that mold perfectly. The combination of its brand and team with our approach, methodologies, and experience has my entire team excited about our future together."

January Consulting began working with Sakara in late 2023 while January Digital took over agency of record duties at the beginning of the year.

Sakara is a leading nutrition company delivering programs and supplements powered by whole-food ingredients. Founded in Soho, New York, in 2012 by Danielle DuBoise and Whitney Tingle, Sakara has an active loyal community, and The Sakara Life podcast is one of the leading wellness podcasts in the United States. The nutrition company has many celebrity fans, including Lily Aldridge, Fatima Robinson, and TikTok phenom Christina Najjar, better known as Tinx. Visit www.sakara.com or follow @sakara for more information.

January Digital, the Marketing Leadership Company, solves business challenges through strategic consulting, media excellence, and actionable analytics. The company comprises January Consulting which offers true strategic leadership that builds successful client businesses, and January Digital, the media agency that handles full funnel media planning, execution, and optimization. All of January Digital's work is supported with a foundation of data and actionable insights which ensure clients are as successful as possible. For more information, visit januarydigital.com.

