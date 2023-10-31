JANUARY DIGITAL APPOINTS BRIAN SIMMONS AS HEAD OF GROWTH

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- January Digital has made a key addition to its team, announcing Brian Simmons as its Head of Growth. In this position, Simmons will be responsible for leading all new business efforts and continuing to build on the company's strong growth. He will report to CEO and founder Vic Drabicky.

Over the past several years, January Digital has shown exceptionally strong growth and, in the last month alone, received Best E-Commerce Strategy of the Year by Digiday and was a finalist across three categories in The Drum Awards for innovative media and e-commerce work with Carhartt. Most recently, it was named Digital Agency of Record for Steve Madden, and the January Consulting practice is on pace to more than double in size.

"I'm thrilled to add Brian to the team," said Drabicky. "We've been going through a momentous growth spurt the past several years - being able to add such an experienced, skillful, wonderful person to the team only furthers our ability to keep growing."

"I've followed the incredible growth story of January Digital and January Consulting over the past few years and have so much admiration for the impressive team and client roster they've attracted across both the digital agency and strategic consulting businesses," said Simmons. He adds, "The work the team has put out into the world is the type that fuels culture, grows client business, and leaves an indelible positive impact. It's so fun to be a part of the mix alongside Vic and the entire team to tell that story and continue the momentum!"

Simmons most recently served as Chief Growth Officer at imre, leading client relationship and reputation management, and new business efforts across numerous industry verticals, including beauty, retail, and luxury goods. While there, Simmons' new business efforts helped bring in clients such as 20th Century Fox, L'Oreal, The NFL, Pfizer, Toyota, Under Armour, and more. Prior to imre, Simmons served as VP of New Business at WPP's Grey New York, where he helped land blue chip clients such as Walgreens Boots Alliance.

