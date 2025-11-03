Interstate Waste Services Acquires Grand Sanitation Service, Combining Legacy and Leadership to Better Serve Northern and Central New Jersey

TEANECK, N.J., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Interstate Waste Services, Inc. ("IWS"), a leading vertically integrated provider of solid waste collection, disposal and recycling services, announced the acquisition of Grand Sanitation Service, Inc. ("Grand"), a respected independent hauler trusted for its all-inclusive service offerings.

Founded in 1998, Grand Sanitation has proudly served several counties in North and Central NJ, including but not limited to Union, Middlesex, Somerset and Morris Counties, providing a full spectrum of hauling services including residential, commercial, roll-off and cleanup solutions. Over the years, the company has maintained steady growth across various segments, earning a strong reputation for reliability and service excellence.

"We're proud to welcome Grand Sanitation to the IWS family," says Mike DiBella, founder and chief executive officer of Interstate Waste Services. "This acquisition reflects our commitment to combining strong local roots with industry-leading capabilities to better support the markets we serve. Together, we're building on a shared foundation of reliability, integrity and customer-first values to deliver the best service."

"Joining Interstate Waste Services marks an exciting new chapter for Grand Sanitation," said Rich Golinello, owner and president of Grand Sanitation. "We've always taken pride in serving our community with dedication and care, and I'm confident that IWS will carry that legacy forward. I look forward to seeing how this partnership enhances the service experience for our loyal customers."

As part of the acquisition, IWS will integrate all of Grand's commercial and residential collection, roll-off and municipal services, its team of employees, and a fleet of more than 50 vehicles into its operations. These additions to the team further strengthen the company's operational capacity and reinforces the commitment to delivering first-class service.

The acquisition of Grand Sanitation Service marks another milestone in IWS's expansion across the tristate area. It follows a series of strategic moves aimed at strengthening IWS's market leadership, including Seaside Waste Services in Central and Southern New Jersey, Pinto Service, Inc. in northern New Jersey, Oak Ridge Waste & Recycling in Southwestern Connecticut and Suburban New York, as well as Marangi Disposal, the largest independent hauler in Orange and Rockland Counties, New York.

As IWS continues to grow, the company remains committed to sustainability, operational efficiency and community-focused service, ensuring that family-founded values remain at the heart of its operations.

About Interstate Waste Services, Inc. Interstate Waste Services, Inc. ("IWS") is a vertically integrated provider of solid waste and recycling services in the greater New York City, New Jersey and Connecticut markets. IWS operates over 1,000 collection vehicles throughout these regions, supported by a network of 33 material recovery, transfer, and transload facilities, as well as a rail-served solid waste landfill. As one of the largest privately held solid waste companies in the U.S., IWS is a recognized leader in utilizing waste-by-rail transportation to reduce vehicle miles traveled and greenhouse gas emissions. For more information, please visit www.interstatewaste.com.

