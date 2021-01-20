Interventional Cardiology Devices Market worth $21.2 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Interventional Cardiology Devices Market by type (Stents, Structural Heart, Catheters, Plaque Modification (Atherectomy), Hemodynamic Flow Alteration (Embolic Protection, Total Occlusion), Guidewire, Introducer Sheath, IVUS)) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Interventional Cardiology Devices Market size is projected to reach USD 21.2 billion by 2025 from USD 13.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.9%.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Interventional Cardiology Devices Market"

179 – Tables

38 – Figures

196 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=548

The Growth in this market is driven mainly by the rapid growth in the geriatric population and the associated increase in the prevalence of coronary artery diseases, approval of new and advanced products, and the growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries.

The old/normal balloons segment accounted for the largest share of the angioplasty balloons market in 2019.

Based on type, the angioplasty balloons market is segmented into old/normal balloons, cutting and scoring balloons, and drug-eluting balloons. In 2019, the old/normal balloons segment accounted for the largest share of the angioplasty balloons market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to a increasing its use in impating the stents and structural heart devices; and increasing prevalence of vaulvuloplasty.

Thrombectomy devices segment accounted for the largest share of the plaque modification devices market in 2019.

Based on type, the plaque modification devices market is segmented into atherectomy devices and thrombectomy devices. In 2019, the thrombectomy devices segment accounted for the largest share of the plaque modification devices market. Growth in this market segment can largely be attributed to the increasing incidence of blood clots and atrial embolisms across the globe.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=548

North America accounted for the largest share of the interventional cardiology devices market in 2019.

North America accounted for the largest share of the interventional cardiology market in 2019. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases, the growing geriatric population, and the strong presence of industry players in the region.

Some of the major players in the interventional cardiology devices market include Medtronic (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Abbott (US), Cardinal Health (US), iVascular (Spain), Edward Lifescinces Corporation (US), B. Braun Melsungen (Germany), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Biosensors International Group (Singapore), and BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG (Germany).

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=548

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

European Medical Devices Market by Type (Diagnostic Imaging, Endoscopy Equipment, Respiratory Care, Cardiac Monitoring Devices, Haemodialysis Devices, Ophthalmic Devices, Anesthesia Monitoring), End User (Hospitals, Home-care) - Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/european-medical-devices-market-241277169.html

Vascular Closure Devices Market by Type (Passive Approximators (Collagen Plugs Sealent/Gel Based), Active Approximators (Clip, Suture Devices)), Access (Femoral,Radial) & Procedure (Interventional Cardiology, Radiology) - Global Forecasts to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/vascular-closure-device-market-180101468.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/minimally-invasive-interventional-cardiology-devices-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/cardiology-devices.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets