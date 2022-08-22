'Interview Valet' Launches Podcast Guesting Services to Spanish-Speaking Businesses at Podcast Movement 2022: Interview Valet Español

Grow your brand and business by leveraging other people's platforms with podcast guesting and Podcast Interview Marketing – it's not a secret. It's a system.

DALLAS, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interview Valet announced the official launch of new services to help Spanish-speaking businesses gain increased exposure and the brand awareness needed to secure more customers and ensure lasting success. The announcement was made at Podcast Movement, the largest conference of its type.

Created by the recognized category king of Podcast Interview Marketing (PIM), Interview Valet Español offers the same quality concierge service that has already helped launch thousands of other businesses since 2015. Interview Valet Español represents the first significant service of its type for the Hispanic market.

Founded by marketing expert Thomas M. Schwab, author of the industry bible "Podcast Guest Profits: How to grow your business with a targeted interview strategy," Interview Valet leverages a geographically diverse team in Europe and North America. They work with leading brands, coaches/consultants, and non-fiction authors to connect them with professional podcasters worldwide. In addition, their Certified Guests speak directly to their ideal customers on leading podcasts. Interview Valet is the most highly rated company of its kind, with more online reviews than all other competitors combined. They are also a proud sponsor of the Latin Podcast Awards and will be exhibiting and presenting for the sixth consecutive year at Podcast Movement.

According to the just released Latino Podcast Listener Report by Edison Research, monthly listenership soared, up 44% last year. Over half, 54% of Latino monthly podcast listeners say they began listening to podcasts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Since Interview Valet's launch in 2015, requests for Spanish language podcasts have drastically increased," said Schwab. "Expanding to other languages is consistent with our mission to personally introduce inspiring thought leaders to millions of people they could serve for the betterment of all. After seven years of perfecting our system, we are excited to expand into this important and underserved market. We're ready to help our Spanish-speaking business clients get in on the conversations their customers are already listening to. Interview Valet Español is a service that just makes sense in today's podcasting world. Podcast Interview Marketing is an established strategy to drive sales in any language. We believe you are one conversation away. The Interview Valet team helps make those conversations happen, now both in English and Español."

For more information on podcast interview marketing and Interview Valet, follow them on social media:

Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube

About Interview Valet

Founded in 2015, Interview Valet leverages the proven power of podcast guesting to elevate brands, launch careers, and propel businesses into the spotlight. Going beyond just booking interviews, Interview Valet focuses on helping high-level coaches/consultants, non-fiction authors and companies grow their businesses by turning listeners into hot leads and profitable customers with Podcast Interview Marketing. A Veteran Owned Business, Interview Valet, has already served over 1,000 clients to be featured on over 50,000 interviews, reaching over 100 million listeners. Exposure brings opportunity. Learn more at: www.InterviewValet.com .

Media Contact:

Tiffany Meenk, Marketing Manager

405-473-6185

[email protected]

SOURCE Interview Valet