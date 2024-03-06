InterVision Launches ConnectIV CX™ to Revolutionize Customer and Agent Experience

ConnectIV CX Powers Next-Generation CX with AI and Machine Learning

ST. LOUIS, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InterVision, a leader in managed cloud services, today announced the launch of ConnectIV CX, a revolutionary new contact center as a service (CCaaS) solution designed to enhance customer and employee experience. Orchestrating a fusion of contact center operations, ConnectIV CX unlocks operational efficiency and seamlessly tackles complex challenges while enhancing customer satisfaction, efficiency, and increasing agent success. Through InterVision's suite of managed services, ConnectIV CX provides intelligent omnichannel routing, flexible self-service options, actionable insights, and a more intuitive agent experience.

Legacy solutions are plagued by high costs, inability to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) technologies due to system immaturity, frequent outages causing lapses in service, lost revenue, wasted agent effort, and non-productive, after-call activity.

ConnectIV CX leverages advanced AI and machine learning capabilities to identify customer intent and needs in real time. ConnectIV CX accomplished this through:

Providing a flexible and scalable cloud solution

Offering fully managed end-to-end CCaaS services

Implementing a rapid deployment model for swift implementation in weeks instead of months

Delivering superior customer experiences for increased satisfaction

Optimizing the agent experience for heightened productivity and engagement

"At InterVision, we believe that experience defines brands. That connecting with customers on the channel they choose is a critical strategy differentiator for business success," said Jonathan Lerner, CEO at InterVision. "With ConnectIV CX, we can now offer our customers a modern, cloud-based contact center platform that drives more meaningful customer relationships through personalized, effortless experiences."

Powered by Amazon Connect, the cloud contact center from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that helps companies of any size deliver better customer experiences at a lower cost, ConnectIV CX is flexible, scalable, and cost-effective. Customers benefit from a consumption-based pricing model, enterprise-grade security, and the ability to launch new features in weeks instead of months. As an all-in-one solution, ConnectIV CX reduces complexity by combining the contact center, telephony infrastructure, AI technologies, and InterVision's fully managed services into a single offering.

Early adopters of ConnectIV CX are already reporting increased customer satisfaction, higher sales conversion rates, and reductions in operational costs. "We've been able to optimize the customer journey across every touchpoint," said an executive at a large state agency. "Our agents have the insights they need to drive more meaningful engagements, while our customers get quick, convenient access to information."

With the launch of ConnectIV CX, InterVision enables organizations of all sizes to keep pace with rising customer expectations through intelligent, personalized interactions.

To learn more about revolutionizing your contact center, visit intervision.com/connectivcx.

About InterVision

InterVision is a leading IT managed services provider, delivering and supporting cloud, security and innovation for mid-to-enterprise and public sector organizations throughout the US. With 30 years of experience and one of the most comprehensive solution portfolios, InterVision drives business outcomes with an unparalleled focus on the customer and employee experience to help organizations be more competitive, compliant, and secure. The company has headquarters in St. Louis with locations in Boston, Richmond, Roanoke, Sacramento, San Francisco, Seattle, San Jose, Kosovo and India. Experience us at intervision.com



Media Contact:

Alyssa Rinehart

BLASTmedia for InterVision

317-806-1900 ext. 122

[email protected]

SOURCE InterVision