InterWeb Insurance Joins World Insurance Associates

ISELIN, N.J., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- World Insurance Associates LLC ("World"), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of InterWeb Insurance ("InterWeb") of Lake Havasu City, AZ on April 1, 2024. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

InterWeb was founded in 2008 and primarily provides commercial insurance, focusing on E&O coverage for customers in the financial services sector.

"InterWeb Insurance provides our customers access to insurance protection and risk management with integrity and excellence," says Jack Pontolillo, CEO, InterWeb Insurance. "Our customer-centered approach offers the highest level of personal service from every member of the InterWeb Insurance team. We are glad to be joining World, an organization that shares our approach." "At InterWeb Insurance, our goal is to make the insurance buying experience as easy as possible for our customers," adds Sheri Pontolillo, President, InterWeb Insurance. "We searched for an organization that shares our ethics and focus on service, as well as enabling us to provide more products and services to meet our customers' needs. As part of World, we will continue to exceed our clients' expectations and help them grow with confidence."

"On behalf of the World family, I would like to extend a warm welcome to InterWeb," says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of World. "They have decades of experience in the insurance industry and are known for providing innovative, specific solutions to their customers. They will be a terrific addition to World."

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel and TAG Consulting Services advised World on the transaction. Satin and Lee provided legal counsel and Sica Fletcher advised InterWeb on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms, or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement planning and financial planning services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed more than 200 acquisitions and serves its clients from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #28 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Benefits Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #15 on the Top 100 P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal, ranked #19 on the Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies and ranked #19 on the Top 50 Commercial Lines Agencies by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

