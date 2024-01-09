Interwell Health Welcomes Eight New Practices to Acumen Epic Connect

News provided by

Interwell Health

09 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

73 Percent of Interwell Health Aligned Practices Now on Acumen EHR Platform

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Interwell Health, a kidney care management company that partners with physicians on its mission to reimagine healthcare, today announced that it has added eight new practices and more than 450 providers to its Acumen Epic Connect (Acumen) platform in the past year. Acumen, the most-adopted nephrology-specific electronic health record (EHR), enables these practices to better support physicians in their transition to value-based care and improve patient outcomes.

Most nephrology practices using Acumen participate in value-based care agreements with government and private payers. The nephrology-focused configuration of the Epic EHR platform allows practices to identify opportunities to improve quality of care provided to individual patients, while also measuring the effects of value-based initiatives across their entire patient population.

"Acumen Epic Connect is key to fulfilling our mission of reimagining kidney care and helping people with chronic kidney disease live healthier lives," said Robert Sepucha, CEO of Interwell Health. "It is a powerful tool that helps independent nephrology practices improve patient care and succeed in new value-based care agreements. We are thrilled that so many leading nephrology practices nationwide have made Acumen their EHR of choice."

The new practices implementing Acumen include:

  • Dallas Nephrology Associates
  • Kidney Care of Oregon
  • Knoxville Kidney Center in Tennessee
  • Lafayette Kidney Care in Louisiana
  • Metrolina Nephrology Associates in North Carolina
  • Nevada Kidney Disease and Hypertension Center
  • Northwest Renal Clinic in Oregon

These practices join 2,500 kidney care providers who currently use Acumen. Seventy-three percent of Interwell Health's physician network uses this EHR system, a percentage that has continued to increase since the merger of Acumen with Interwell Health in 2022.

Acumen offers features that improve collaboration between nephrology practices, hospitals, and dialysis centers. The software also leverages decades of longitudinal information to help practices understand how they are performing relative to their peers.

"Acumen Epic Connect is the digital front door for us to provide care in this transformation toward value-based care which is helping us improve the lives of all our patients," said Dr. Charles Zachem, Managing Partner of Kidney Care of Oregon. "Acumen provides the analytics and interoperability that we need to provide high quality population health. It has added immediately available actionable data that allows us success as we transition to value-based care while also performing in the fee-for-service world. We would not be able to bridge these two worlds without Acumen."

"Physicians are excited about the capabilities of Acumen Epic Connect and its ability to help their practices improve their workflows and operations," said Sam Gopal, President of Acumen Physician Solutions. "Our team works very closely with practices at every step to provide a smooth transition and we rely on their feedback to ensure our technology remains best-in-class."

Acumen reached a milestone of five million patient records in its system in 2023, which is now over six million. In 2023, Acumen again received Epic Connect Accreditation, becoming one of a select group of Epic organizations to earn this honor in consecutive years. Dr. Timothy McNamara, Acumen's Medical Director, was recently elected to Epic's Nephrology Steering Board, which is comprised of 13 leaders from academic institutions and healthcare organizations across the country.

More information can be found at: acumenmd.com.

About Interwell Health 

Interwell Health is a kidney care management company that partners with physicians on its mission to reimagine healthcare – with the expertise, compassion, and vision to set the standard for the industry and help patients live their best lives. The company is differentiated by its ability to deliver improved clinical outcomes and better quality of life for patients, reduce the total cost of care for payer partners, and provide the resources physicians need to thrive in a value-based world – all at scale. To learn more, visit interwellhealth.com

Media Contact
Brad Puffer
Corporate Communications
[email protected]

SOURCE Interwell Health

Also from this source

Interwell Health Appoints Chief Growth Officer

Interwell Health Appoints Chief Growth Officer

Interwell Health, a kidney care management company that partners with physicians on its mission to reimagine healthcare, has appointed Stephanie...
Interwell Health Names Chief Financial Officer

Interwell Health Names Chief Financial Officer

Interwell Health, a kidney care management company that partners with physicians on its mission to reimagine healthcare, has appointed Adriana Day as ...
More Releases From This Source

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.