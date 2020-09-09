Interxion: A Digital Realty Company Establishes Presence in Croatia with Acquisition of Altus IT

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Interxion: A Digital Realty Company (NYSE: DLR) and a leading European provider of carrier- and cloud-neutral colocation data centre solutions, has acquired Altus IT, the leading carrier-neutral data centre provider in Croatia, offering a gateway for interconnection and peering with a number of prominent service providers in southeast Europe.

Altus IT's highly connected data centre, which has recently added the network nodes of leading global cloud service providers to its footprint, boasts access to a portfolio of more than 100 customers, approximately 50 connectivity providers – including five tier-one carriers – and two main internet exchanges, establishing it as one of the most interconnected communities within the region.

The company – located in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia – bolsters Digital Realty's access to a global footprint of more than 700 connectivity providers in over 280 data centres across 22 countries. Digital Realty's ongoing expansion demonstrates its continued investment in PlatformDIGITAL™, the company's global data centre platform supporting customers around the world as they navigate digital transformation strategies and the complexities of rapidly growing demand, the need for global coverage and additional capacity.

"Altus IT's business strategy is closely aligned with our connectivity-centric and customer-focused approach," said David Ruberg, Chief Executive, EMEA. "Southeast Europe offers significant economic potential, and the acquisition of Altus IT represents an important step and our first gateway into that market. With the addition of Altus IT, we will be even better positioned to help new and existing customers continue to scale communities of interest," added Mr. Ruberg.

Altus IT's experienced team will remain with the business, including current CEO Goran Đoreski, who will assume the position of Managing Director, Croatia. "We are delighted to enable a global presence for our customers in Croatia and to bring additional value by enhancing the availability and quality of our services," said Mr. Đoreski. "This is a huge milestone, and we are excited to join the Digital Realty platform and open new opportunities for accelerated growth with our customers and partners."

Altus IT is the leading carrier-independent data centre provider in Croatia and offers a wide variety of support solutions that allow organisations to enhance their business, IT and cloud strategies. Altus IT serves as a connectivity hub, connecting telecoms, customers and partners, while opening up new business opportunities and facilitating the rapid establishment of partnerships.

About Interxion: A Digital Realty Company

Interxion: A Digital Realty Company, is a leading provider of carrier- and cloud-neutral data centre solutions across EMEA. With more than 700 connectivity providers in over 100 data centres across 11 European countries, Interxion provides communities of connectivity, cloud and content hubs. As part of Digital Realty, customers now have access to 47 metros across six continents. For more information, please visit www.interxion.com.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR) supports the data centre, colocation, and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

