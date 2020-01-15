Intezer Appoints Ron Zoran to its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New York-based cybersecurity company, Intezer , today announced the addition of Ron Zoran, former Chief Revenue Officer at CyberArk, to the company's board of directors.



"Ron has a proven track record having helped CyberArk achieve success," said Itai Tevet, CEO and co-founder of Intezer. "We will rely on his vast and unique experience to scale our global sales operation and continue building a category-defining company."



Zoran has held several positions at CyberArk since its inception, overseeing the company's growth from a startup to a multi-billion dollar publicly traded company. Most recently, he served as CyberArk's Chief Revenue Officer, leading the company's global sales function.



"Intezer has established itself as a key player in the cybersecurity industry, often being the first to detect sophisticated cyber threats," said Zoran. "I look forward to advising Intezer's leadership team during this hyper-growth phase to accelerate the global market adoption of Genetic Malware Analysis."



Intezer introduces a novel Genetic Malware Analysis technology, enabling organizations to detect and classify cyber attacks by identifying the software origins of these threats. Intezer serves a diverse client portfolio including Fortune 500 companies, modern startups, and elite government agencies. This week, the company unveiled its real-time cloud security product, Intezer Protect, which defends cloud workloads against the leading cause of cyber attacks: unauthorized and malicious software.





