Intezer, RSM Partner to Automate Tier 1 Security Operations End-to-End

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intezer, a pioneer in AI-driven automation for security operations, has announced a new partnership with RSM, a leader in the professional services industry, to fully automate and enhance their alert triage and incident response processes.

This partnership enables RSM Defense™ managed security operations center (SOC) to utilize Intezer's artificial intelligence and proven technology for the strategic advantage of its clients. Intezer's Autonomous SOC Platform automates SOC Level 1 processes to deeply investigate and triage every alert in minutes, provide tuning recommendations, and escalate critical threats to the experts at RSM Defense. Using Intezer, the experienced cybersecurity practitioners inside RSM Defense get detailed analysis about every alert so they can uncover hidden cyber attacks and act fast to protect clients globally.

"RSM Defense's Unit26 team is committed to delivering unparalleled security solutions for our global clientele. Our partnership with Intezer allows us to leverage the power of AI to automate manual tasks and gain a deeper understanding of potential threats," said Todd Willoughby, Director at RSM Defense. "By automating the triage of SIEM, EDR, and phishing alerts and providing us with enriched threat intelligence, Intezer empowers our security practitioners to focus on high-priority incidents and take decisive action to protect our clients' business operations and reputation."

"RSM's clients depend on their experienced cyber professionals and their capability to utilize cutting-edge technology to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats," said Itai Tevet, CEO and co-founder of Intezer. "Automating their Tier 1 SOC processes with Intezer speeds up investigations, triages alerts in minutes, and scales to handle sudden increase in alert volumes, while giving their analysts more visibility and context to prioritize the most critical threats."

Intezer's AI-powered system integrates with security tools to ingest and triage endpoint, SIEM, and reported phishing alerts. Using natively automated processes, which are simple to configure and don't require engineering or building playbooks, Intezer operates like a force multiplier for the SOC.

About Intezer

Intezer is a leading provider of AI-powered technology for security operation center automation, with a vision to address talent shortages and skill gaps in the cybersecurity industry. Intezer built the Autonomous SOC Platform to investigate incidents, make triage decisions, and escalate findings about serious threats like an expert SOC analyst (but without burnout, skill gaps, and alert fatigue). Intezer's growing customer base includes financial institutions, telecommunications, top MSSPs, and Fortune 500 companies, which use the platform to scale up and enhance their security operations.

About RSM

RSM is the leading provider of professional services to the middle market. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and we are focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today's ever-changing business landscape. Our purpose is to instill confidence in a world of change, empowering our clients and people to realize their full potential.

RSM US LLP is the U.S. member of RSM International, a global network of independent assurance, tax and consulting firms with 64,000 people in 120 countries. For more information, visit rsmus.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on X and/or connect with us on LinkedIn.

