Intrado Selects Ribbon Call Trust™ to Protect Customers from Robocalls and Adhere to STIR/SHAKEN Standards

PLANO, Texas, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP Optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that Intrado, a global leader in technology-enabled services, has chosen Ribbon Call Trust™ for STIR/SHAKEN compliance. Ribbon Call Trust is a comprehensive solution designed to validate a caller's identity, intent, and reputation to mitigate fraud, nuisance and robocalls.

The solutions deployed by Intrado include Ribbon's industry-leading Session Border Controllers (SBC), Media Gateway (GSX) and Policy and Routing Server (PSX). Ribbon Call Trust provides Intrado with the network functions required to participate in STIR/SHAKEN and protect its enterprise customers against unwanted nuisance and robocalls. STIR/SHAKEN is an industry standard that stands for (Secure Telephony Identity Revisited) STIR / (Signature-based Handling of Asserted information using toKENs) SHAKEN.

The goal of STIR/SHAKEN is to restore the end user's confidence and trust in receiving phone calls by enabling service providers to authenticate, sign and verify caller identity to protect their customers from malicious attacks, nuisance and robocalls. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has mandated that US service providers, unless granted an exception, implement the STIR/SHAKEN standard by June 30, 2021.

"Fraudsters and bad actors are becoming increasingly adept at conducting sophisticated, wide-scale attacks on enterprise communications systems – so we needed a solution that would provide our customers advanced security and protection against various IP-based telephony attacks and annoying nuisance and robocalls," said Juan Rosero, Vice President of Technology for Intrado. "Ribbon's Call Trust solution delivers carrier-grade technology that enables us to have our calls signed and verified to ensure they are from legitimate sources. In addition to protecting our customers, we are also complying with the FCC's mandate to implement the STIR/SHAKEN standard."

"Our longstanding partnership with Intrado allows us to keep delivering solutions that enable their customers to have a superior enterprise communications and collaboration experience by leveraging some of the most advanced identity assurance solutions on the market," said Tony Scarfo, EVP & General Manager, Cloud & Edge Business Unit for Ribbon. "Our Call Trust portfolio is designed to examine calls in real-time, on a per-call basis to ensure that calls are legitimate."

Key Takeaways:

Intrado has selected Ribbon Call Trust to deliver its enterprise customers advanced protection against fraud, nuisance and robocalls.

Intrado has implemented STIR/SHAKEN features on Ribbon's market-leading Session Border Controller, Media Gateway and Policy and Routing Server.

Ribbon Call Trust also enables Intrado to comply with the FCC's mandate that US service providers, unless they have an exemption, implement STIR/SHAKEN standard by June 30, 2021 .

. The Ribbon Call Trust portfolio is designed to examine calls in real-time, on a per-call basis to ensure that calls are not fraudulent, spoofed or sourced from robocallers.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

SOURCE Ribbon Communications Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ribboncomm.com

