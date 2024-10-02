Intrepid Credit Union Partners with Alkami to Launch New Digital Banking Platform

Members will benefit from an enhanced digital banking experience and security

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced that it has partnered with Intrepid Credit Union to launch Alkami's Digital Banking Platform designed to offer members an enhanced digital banking experience. The upgrade represents a significant leap forward to provide new tools and features for Intrepid Credit Union's members to empower them on their financial journey and deliver a best-in-class user experience.

The Alkami Digital Banking Platform provides Intrepid Credit Union with intuitive self-service tools and a personalized user experience, allowing them to foster greater engagement and growth with the members they serve. By integrating crucial digital banking services across online account opening, payments, financial wellness and more, Intrepid Credit Union is equipped to enhance cross-sell opportunities, build trust and improve member satisfaction. Additionally, Alkami's diverse partner ecosystem empowers them to tailor their digital banking experience and remain at the forefront of fintech innovation.

"Our new digital banking platform is a testament to our commitment to providing our members with the best possible banking experience for their success," said Greg Strizich, chief executive officer at Intrepid Credit Union. "We're thrilled to offer a solution that is not only cutting-edge but also incredibly user-friendly. This launch marks a new era for Intrepid Credit Union, and we are excited to lead our members into the future with this new digital banking platform."

"We are proud to support Intrepid Credit Union in delivering a banking solution that combines advanced technology with intuitive design, ensuring their members can bank with confidence and ease," said Jeff Chen, vice president, product management at Alkami. "Seamless digital banking experiences are increasingly key for driving engagement and revenue growth, and we are confident that Intrepid Credit Union's members will feel immediate impact and benefit as a result of this partnership."

About Intrepid Credit Union

Intrepid Credit Union has been offering its members the latest in technology with four full-service locations in Helena and Bozeman, and a recent expansion into Billings to serve the healthcare community, for 88 years. Established in Helena in 1936, Intrepid Credit Union continues to deliver solutions that inspire success to their members, crafted for Montana and the people that call our communities, home. One person, one family, one community at a time.

Alkami has been certified by J.D. Power for providing "An Outstanding Mobile Banking Platform Experience."1

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly, and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and commercial banking, digital account opening, and data and marketing solutions. To learn more, visit www.alkami.com .

