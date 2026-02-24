Double-wall, insulated design provides outstanding thermal stability and durability

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AeroPress, Inc., maker of the iconic 3 in 1 brew method with 75,000 five-star reviews in over 70 countries, today announces the introduction of its next-generation coffee maker, the AeroPress Steel. The AeroPress Steel is engineered from 304 stainless steel, including the coffee maker itself as well as the included scoop and stirrer. The product's professional grade double-wall, vacuum-insulated stainless-steel construction provides outstanding thermal stability, giving coffee enthusiasts even more control over their brew. The AeroPress Steel is engineered with the brand's patented 3 in 1 flavor technology, that, in under a minute, delivers a signature brew that is full-bodied like a French press, smooth like a Pour-Over and rich like Espresso. The AeroPress Steel's design offers a refined, modern finish and durable portability and is 20% larger than the brand's standard-sized brewers. The AeroPress Steel is available in two color varieties, including Stainless and Black Stainless.

Introducing AeroPress Steel, a professional grade stainless-steel version of its iconic 3 in 1 coffee maker.

The precision and craftsmanship of the new stainless-steel design reinforce the brand's promise of complete control over every brew, unlocking hundreds of recipe possibilities, from rich espresso-style drinks and smooth cold brew to velvety lattes and the iconic AeroPress signature cup. Engineered for versatility and consistency, it delivers café-quality coffee in under two minutes with exceptional ease - anytime, anywhere. Paired with stainless steel AeroPress accessories, the brewer offers a refined, seamless experience for those who want complete command of their coffee craft. Thanks to the larger immersion chamber, AeroPress Steel provides 20% more volume than standard-sized AeroPress coffee makers.

Stainless steel also brings a distinct tactile experience to the brew experience. The solid weight and polished feel give the brewer a sense of permanence and robustness, whether brewing at home, in a hotel room or at a campsite. For travelers who want gear that feels sturdy and ready for anything, stainless steel offers added peace of mind. The brewing experience remains unmistakably AeroPress, using the same simple process that delivers the smooth, rich, grit-free coffee AeroPress is known for—wherever you brew.

"Our new AeroPress Steel 3 in 1 brewer showcases AeroPress' design and engineering capabilities," said AeroPress CEO Gerard Meyer. "We're challenging the assumption that compact manual coffee makers must trade off elevated materials, durability and ease of use. AeroPress Steel brings all three together—purpose-built for life on the move, with the confidence and feel of a truly elevated travel brewer."

"We've heard our fans' long-standing requests for an all-metal AeroPress built for anywhere life takes them," said David Cole, CMO of AeroPress, "and we're excited to deliver with AeroPress Steel. Built on the same iconic brew method that has made AeroPress a daily ritual for millions around the world, this new expression of the AeroPress experience is engineered with enduring materials designed to be relied on for years of use, from kitchen counter to carry-on. We've even added more capacity for our fans to enjoy a larger cup."

The new AeroPress Steel ($169.95 USD; $219.95 CAD) is now available for purchase on AeroPress.com and will be available on Amazon and select national and independent retailers in the coming months.

ABOUT AEROPRESS

AeroPress was invented by engineer Alan Adler, who set out to create a better way to brew a single cup of coffee — smoother, more flavorful and faster. His breakthrough, air pressure, sped up extraction and reduced bitterness, unlocking the full flavor of the coffee bean in every cup.

Part French Press, part Pour-Over and part Espresso, AeroPress uses patented 3 in 1 flavor technology that combines immersion, air pressure and micro-filtration. The result: a clean, full-bodied cup with less bitterness and no grit, brewed in under 60 seconds.

Unlike traditional brewing methods, AeroPress offers complete control over every variable — enabling recipes from cold brew and iced coffee to rich espresso-style drinks like cappuccinos and lattes. With its travel-friendly design and fast brewing process, AeroPress has become a favorite of baristas, world champions and everyday coffee lovers. More than 75,000 five-star reviews and the fan-fueled World AeroPress Championship — the largest filtered coffee competition in the world, spanning 70+ countries — underscore its global impact.

To learn more, visit AeroPress.com or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, Pinterest and LinkedIn.

SOURCE AeroPress