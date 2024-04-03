Introducing Anna Ogden Coots as Home Trends & Design's New Director of Product Development

AUSTIN, Texas, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Trends & Design (HTD), a leading name in innovative and stylish home furnishings, is proud to announce the appointment of Anna Ogden Coots as its new Director of Product Development. With over two decades of experience in the home furnishings industry, Anna brings a wealth of expertise in design, sourcing, and strategic product development to her role.

Anna Ogden Coots

Anna's impressive career journey includes key roles with industry giants such as Four Hands and Crate & Barrel, where she spearheaded product development, sourcing, and merchandising initiatives. Her contributions have also extended to notable design collaborations and product placements with renowned retail brands like Pottery Barn, Anthropologie, Restoration Hardware, and West Elm.

Driven by a vision to elevate HTD's product offering, Anna is set to revolutionize the brand's approach to design excellence. She will oversee the entire product life cycle, from ideation to market, forging creative partnerships and delivering thoughtful, high-quality designs that embody the essence of HTD.

In her own words, Anna expresses her excitement about joining the HTD family, stating, "I am thrilled to embark on this new chapter with Home Trends and Design. My journey through the home furnishings industry has taught me the value of visionary design and the power of collaborative partnerships. I look forward to channeling that same energy and creativity to further enhance our product assortment."

With Anna's leadership, Home Trends & Design is poised to reach new heights of innovation and consumer satisfaction, solidifying its position as a premier destination for stylish and functional home furnishings.

CEO Hank Cravey expressed excitement about Anna joining the HTD team, "Anna's arrival presents a significant opportunity to expand the company's product offerings and infuse a new level of style and sophistication to our product line." Cravey also highlighted the company's robust balance sheet and expressed confidence that the collaboration will further enhance the company's financial performance.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Tye Davis

Marketing Director

[email protected]

About Home Trends & Design:

Home Trends & Design (HTD) is a leading provider of stylish and innovative home furnishings, offering a wide range of products that combine quality craftsmanship with contemporary design. With a commitment to sustainability and customer satisfaction, HTD continues to redefine the way people furnish their homes.

8219 Burleson Rd. Suite 500 Austin, TX 78744

HTDdirect.com

SOURCE Home Trends & Design