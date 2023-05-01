Introducing Application Manager: Modernize Third-Party Application Management and Enhance Security

MINNEAPOLIS, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recast Software, a leading provider of endpoint management solutions for IT professionals, is thrilled to announce the launch of Application Manager. Application Manager enables organizations to manage, patch, and govern third-party applications within their IT environment from a centralized location. As an essential addition to Microsoft Configuration Manager (MCM), Intune, or WSUS environments, Application Manager delivers a seamless experience that saves time, improves security, and streamlines the entire application lifecycle.

"Application Manager is our latest offering designed to simplify the lives of IT professionals and organizations, helping them better manage third-party applications while enhancing their security posture," said Will Teevan, CEO of Recast Software.

Key Features of Application Manager:

Application Deployment: Manage every aspect of the application deployment process, from scheduling background installations to uninstalling applications.

Application Packaging: Create, test, and deploy application packages quickly and efficiently, with new vendor releases available for deployment within five days.

Application Management and Notification: Control Application Manager directly from the user web portal and set up toast and email notifications for application updates.

MSP Support: Provide relief to Managed Service Providers (MSPs) by enabling them to support their customers more efficiently and expand their service offerings.

Application Manager early adopters have saved time and valuable resources:

"Application Manager speeds up our work, and in the background, it's doing invaluable work updating utility programs and distributing vulnerability patches."

- IT System Manager, Leading International Transport Company

"Application Manager functions quietly and seamlessly in the background, so end-users don't even notice when it's working. In our environment, Application Manager has been working like a charm."

- IT System Manager, A National Aviation Administration

The launch of Application Manager underscores Recast Software's commitment to supporting IT teams by simplifying third-party application management, automating patch deployment, and enhancing the overall efficiency of endpoint management processes. Application Manager not only bolsters security, but also streamlines workflows to better use company resources.

About Recast Software

Recast Software creates tools used by thousands of IT teams to help achieve highly secure and compliant environments.

Right Click Tools empowers users to surface vulnerabilities and remediate them quickly inside Microsoft Configuration Manager (ConfigMgr).

empowers users to surface vulnerabilities and remediate them quickly inside Microsoft Configuration Manager (ConfigMgr). Endpoint Insights allows IT teams to access critical endpoint data not available natively in ConfigMgr or other ITSMs.

allows IT teams to access critical endpoint data not available natively in ConfigMgr or other ITSMs. Privilege Manager , a privileged access management (PAM) solution, helps to increase overall environmental security by getting a better grip on user admin rights all while increasing the productivity of the end user.

, a privileged access management (PAM) solution, helps to increase overall environmental security by getting a better grip on user admin rights all while increasing the productivity of the end user. ShiftLeft for ServiceNow lets help desks act on more common user and device issues and resolve calls on the first attempt, decreasing the need for case escalation to other teams.

Learn more about Recast Software at www.recastsoftware.com.

SOURCE Recast Software