Recast and System Center Dudes Showcase Free Tools for Intune from Microsoft MVPs

MINNEAPOLIS and MONTREAL, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recast, a leader in modern application and endpoint management, and System Center Dudes (SCD), a globally recognized consulting firm specializing in Microsoft Enterprise Mobility, today announced a joint initiative to discuss innovative, free tools for Microsoft Intune developed by Microsoft Most Valuable Professionals (MVPs) worldwide. This collaboration empowers organizations to unlock the full potential of Intune and simplify the complexities of daily systems management with input from top MVPs.

Empowering IT Teams Through Community Innovation

Since joining forces in October, Recast and SCD have focused on helping customers design, deploy, and optimize Microsoft endpoint environments by integrating SCD's MVP-driven consulting with Recast's robust systems management tools. Their combined expertise aims to make endpoint management more efficient, secure, and effective for enterprises of all sizes.

"Organizations migrating to Intune face a complex landscape, but thanks to the innovation of Microsoft MVPs, there is a growing ecosystem of community-driven tools to guide them," said Will Teevan, CEO, Recast. "As the companion for Intune, we're committed to supporting IT professionals and elevating their impact by providing free resources like the Community Edition of Right Click Tools and OSDCloud. Our partnership with System Center Dudes is a testament to our shared dedication to the IT community."

"The tools developed by Microsoft MVPs are game changers for systems administrators, enabling them to work more securely and productively every day," said Benoit Lecours, Co-Founder, System Center Dudes. "We're proud to partner with Recast to spotlight these resources and provide expert guidance that helps organizations confidently manage their IT environments."

Webinar Series: Community Tools for Intune from MVPs Around the Globe

To further support the IT community, Recast and SCD will host a four-part webinar series, "Community Tools for Intune from MVPs Around the Globe." Each session will feature a different MVP sharing insights and demonstrating the free tools they've developed for Microsoft Intune administrators. Topics include:

Using agents to proactively identify and resolve errors

Managing multi-tenant, multi-customer environments

Comparing Intune policies across tenants or between tenants and baselines

Backing up, restoring, and minimizing configuration drift

Session details:

January 22 at 10 a.m. CT – Sandy Zeng, MVP, Security, Windows and Devices, will do a deep dive into her IntuneDiff tool.

– Sandy Zeng, MVP, Security, Windows and Devices, will do a deep dive into her IntuneDiff tool. January 29 at 10 a.m. CT – Jannik Reinhard, MVP, Security, Azure AI Foundry, will announce the release of his new agent for Intune.

– Jannik Reinhard, MVP, Security, Azure AI Foundry, will announce the release of his new agent for Intune. February 5 at 10 a.m. CT – Andrew Taylor, MVP, Security, will discuss four of the most popular free tools he has created for the Intune community.

– Andrew Taylor, MVP, Security, will discuss four of the most popular free tools he has created for the Intune community. February 12 at 10 a.m. CT – David Segura, MVP, Microsoft Azure, will share some of his favorite tools designed to improve user experiences with Intune.

Those interested can register for these events on Recast's website.

About Recast

We make the modern workplace work. Recast empowers IT teams to manage and secure modern enterprises—extending tools like Microsoft Intune and Configuration Manager with powerful capabilities for application delivery, automation, remediation, optimization, and end-to-end visibility. Trusted across all continents and managing 60M+ endpoints, Recast helps keep endpoints secure, applications current, and employees productive. We make the modern workplace work—better, faster, and smarter.

About System Center Dudes

Founded by longtime colleagues Benoit Lecours and Nick Pilon, System Center Dudes began in 2013 as a blog dedicated to SCCM and has grown into a global consulting firm based in Montreal, Canada. SCD's team—featuring multiple Microsoft MVPs—guides enterprises across the Microsoft Enterprise Mobility suite, including Configuration Manager, Intune, Autopilot, Entra ID, Defender, and more. In addition to consulting, SCD offers the SCD Reporting Suite, Power BI dashboards, and step-by-step installation and configuration guides that help organizations manage and secure their environments with confidence.

