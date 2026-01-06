Recast Names Jake Mosey Chief Product Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recast, a leader in modern application and endpoint management, today announced Jake Mosey has joined the company as Chief Product Officer. Mosey is a trusted customer advocate and technology industry veteran with a deep understanding of the opportunities and challenges ahead for Recast's global customers using both Application Workspace and Right Click Tools. With a proven track record of translating user feedback into actionable strategies, he is committed to driving innovation by consistently elevating the voice of the customer.

Mosey has extensive experience in product strategy and development. He held several strategic roles during his 17-year tenure at Jamf, most recently serving as Vice President of Small and Medium-Sized Business Markets. As one of the founders of Jamf Nation, a vibrant community of IT systems administrators, he championed IT productivity, security, and knowledge sharing. These open exchanges informed product direction and helped drive the company's notable growth and success.

Free Recast Tools Support the IT Community

Recast has also established a thriving and fast-growing user community. Mosey will be actively involved in using the input from this dynamic group to define the company's product vision. In fact, his appointment comes at an exciting time for Recast, which expanded its portfolio of free community tools in 2025 with the addition of OSDCloud and the launch of Right Click Tools for Intune.

"The market is rapidly evolving, and Recast is attuned to how these shifts are profoundly affecting our customers," said Will Teevan, CEO, Recast. "An ever-increasing number of organizations adopts Intune each year, and our solutions work beautifully in tandem with this technology. With his finger on the pulse of the IT community, Jake will ensure the voice of the customer informs our strategy in creative new ways as we continue to help our 70,000+ global users navigate a changing industry."

"I'm impressed by the momentum Recast has built, with customers in more than 125 countries and a community that deeply values the work this team has done," Mosey said. "That passion speaks to the importance of the problems we're solving. I'm excited to work closely with our customers and community. When we combine empathy with thoughtful, disciplined strategy, we can make the modern workplace work better while continuing to grow Recast in a meaningful way."

About Recast

We make the modern workplace work. Recast empowers IT teams to manage and secure modern enterprises—extending tools like Microsoft Intune and Configuration Manager with powerful capabilities for application delivery, automation, remediation, optimization, and end-to-end visibility. Trusted across all continents and managing 60M+ endpoints, Recast helps keep endpoints secure, applications current, and employees productive. We make the modern workplace work—better, faster, and smarter. For more information, visit: www.recastsoftware.com or follow Recast on LinkedIn.

