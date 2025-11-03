Introducing AppLights PERMANENT™: Install Once, Enjoy All Year

Affordable Lifestyle Lighting for the Holidays and Every Day

DALLAS, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Put up Christmas lights for the last time! AppLights PERMANENT™ is the smart, affordable way to light your home for every season and occasion. Innovative snap-on, snap-off Christmas bulb covers instantly transform holiday lights into stylish everyday accent lighting. With AppLights PERMANENT™, it's one-and-done. Install once to enjoy endless possibilities all year!

All-Inclusive Starter Kit

Available at Walmart, the AppLights PERMANENT™ Starter Kit includes everything needed for permanent setup, just provide a screwdriver and a compatible smart device:

72 adhesive-backed LED smart lights covering 100 feet

Screws for secure mounting

Detachable C9 Christmas bulb covers

Power adaptor and control box

Extra extension wire

Step-by-step installation and usage instructions

Shop the AppLights PERMANENT™ All-Inclusive Starter Kit.

Customizable Lighting for Every Moment

Designed for seamless installation along your home's eaves, AppLights PERMANENT™ offers highly customizable lighting for holidays, celebrations, and everyday ambiance. Download the free AppLights PERMANENT™ app to program your lights – down to the individual bulb – with 8.5 million color and effect combinations. Or, choose from a selection of dazzling pre-programmed lighting options.

No matter what you're celebrating, AppLights PERMANENT™ has you covered with incredible lighting for any occasion.

Download the free AppLights PERMANENT™ app from the App Store or Google Play.

From festive to functional in a snap, AppLights PERMANENT™ is the premier solution for affordable smart lighting for the holidays and everyday. This season, treat yourself to Christmas lights you'll love all year long – year after year.

Brought to you by Gemmy, the AppLights PERMANENT™ Starter Kit is available now at Walmart, online and in-store. For more information, please visit www.applightspermanent.com.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leader in the seasonal decor market, bringing festive fun and holiday cheer to homes everywhere. Dedicated to innovation and creative design, Gemmy has elevated industry standards and established recognizable brands like Airblown® and LightShow®. For more information on products and retailers, visit www.gemmy.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

