Introducing Ask BambooHR: Quick Answers for Employees, Reclaimed Time for HR

DRAPER, Utah, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BambooHR ®, the leading cloud-based human resource platform where everything works together, announced today its next major AI-powered product feature: Ask BambooHR® , an easy-to-use chat-based interface that answers employees' questions instantly. The announcement was made during BambooHR Customer Day, improving the value and efficiency the software offers its 34,000+ customers and millions of global users.

"Before we started using Ask BambooHR, employees asked me so many of the same questions. It was taking a lot of time for all of us," says Melissa Elsner, HR Director of Childcare Worldwide. "Now, [Ask BambooHR] is great for everybody; it's really easy to use and it quickly lets me and my staff get the answers we need. It frees me up to focus on more important, strategic HR work."

The new AI-powered chat gives employees immediate access to accurate HR information, such as questions about PTO, benefits, who-is-who in the organization, amenities, company handbook and policy documents, and other uploaded information, right in the BambooHR platform. Ask BambooHR cuts down the constant, routine questions people teams field so they can better focus on strategic tasks that only HR can do, like culture-building and talent development.

"This launch is the result of combining transformative AI innovation with BambooHR's unique data source and client documentation," said Alan Whitaker, Head of AI at BambooHR. "We're excited about the value and support it provides employees and the efficiency it creates for HR heroes. HR teams are increasingly being asked to focus on strategic, high-value initiatives instead of repetitive tasks, and the near-constant flow of employee questions is distracting and inefficient. Our AI engine provides instant, accurate answers directly from and including the source, creating enormous relief and time savings for HR pros. We're committed to responsibly using AI to help set people free to do great work while making customer data security our highest priority."

Ask BambooHR frees up time for strategic HR work by allowing employees to find answers to routine questions. Employees avoid frustration and wasted time with instant information available 24/7, and both groups can double-check answers with citations.

According to the Economic Times, workers spend 5% of their work hours—two hours every week—searching unproductively for HR-related information. For a company of 50 employees, 5% costs them over $209,000 per year in wasted time. Then, after an unsuccessful search to find answers to their questions, employees turn to the HR team, who lose 14 hours or 35% of their week on tasks that could be automated, essentially tripling the cost to the business.

In addition to Ask BambooHR, other Customer Day product announcements included:

A fresh user interface to enhance the platform's inherent ease of use.

Compensation benchmarking data measures what a company is currently paying its employees and imports comparable market rates across industries.

Benchmarking for eNPS, age, gender, and turnover data provides insight into how a company is improving as an organization and how its numbers compare with similar-sized companies in their industry.

Custom data report builder allows customers to create personalized custom fields.

Custom pay rate by project and shift differential by time of day or day of week in Payroll reduces manual entry and automates pay adjustments.

Salary proration in Payroll makes it easy to calculate pay for employees who start or end their employment in the middle of a pay period.

Disqualifying questions in ATS quickly removes candidates who don't meet specific requirements and narrows them down to the top candidates.

Job pipeline in ATS provides visibility into how many candidates are in each stage of the interview process.

Performance 1:1 documentation and task tracking that managers and employees can use together to track their check-ins with agendas, notes, and to-do lists.

Physical time clock and an iPad time clock app for Time Tracking so employees can clock in and out on site directly in BambooHR.

Ask BambooHR is now available to all BambooHR customers subscribed to the Core and Pro Plans . To learn more about BambooHR and its HR software solutions, visit www.bamboohr.com .

About BambooHR

BambooHR ® is the leading provider of cloud-based HR software solutions that empower HR professionals to manage, support, and grow what matters most—their people. As a company, BambooHR's mission is to set people free to do great work by automating, centralizing, and connecting employee data all in one place to support better decisions. The platform's intuitive and intentionally designed payroll, time tracking, benefits, performance, and reporting solutions support the full repertoire of HR responsibilities—all backed by award-winning customer service. Over the past 15 years, BambooHR has been the trusted partner of HR professionals at 34 thousand companies with employees in over 190 countries and 50 industries, supporting millions of users throughout their employee experience.

