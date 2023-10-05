Introducing asTech Insights

Generative AI that delivers custom on-demand collision repair recommendations instantly.

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- asTech, a Repairify company and the global leader in remote diagnostics, calibrations, programming, and automotive intelligence for the collision and mechanical repair industries, has announced asTech Insights, a revolutionary, Generative AI product that will immediately enhance its OEM-compatible scans.

Through the power of AI, asTech Insights uses the results from an asTech OEM-Compatible pre-scan to automatically generate custom collision repair recommendations that are specific to the vehicle and identified DTC codes. All within seconds after completing the pre-scan.

"asTech insights is not simply a database that looks up and matches a DTC code to a preset repair recommendation," said Cris Hollingsworth, President of Repairify Global Holdings Inc. "It's a true AI Large Language Model, trained with extensive data sets to generate a custom set of repair recommendations. It's also capable of using context clues to detect relationships between DTCs and can use that information to determine the appropriate repair plan."

To develop this new product, Repairify created a proprietary model using its own extensive repair and scan data. asTech Insights was trained using data from over 6,000,000 repairs and 40,000,000 DTCs. The equivalent of a technician training 24/7 for 25 straight years. The result is AI that thinks and provides recommendations like a technician because it's been trained like a technician.

For shops, asTech Insights will be like having a certified technician at their side wherever and whenever they need them. Within seconds, they'll get collision specific repair recommendations to enable them to complete the repair correctly. Combined with asTech OEM-Compatible scans, shops will be able to perform an OEM-quality scan and generate a complete repair plan in under 7 minutes.

To learn more about asTech Insights visit the asTech Booth at SEMA – Booth #34193

To learn more about OEM-Compatible Scans, read our most recent case study.

About asTech, Driven by Repairify

asTech is the leading provider of remote diagnostic solutions and services to the collision industry. asTech provides cutting‐edge, expert diagnostics using authentic OEM tools to provide safe and accurate repairs. asTech provides remote diagnostics using its patented devices and access to ASE- and I-CAR-certified technicians who service many trouble codes remotely and provide real‐time assistance to shop technicians at the vehicle when needed. asTech also offers mobile repair, key replacement, and calibration services. asTech is based in Plano, Texas. For more information, please visit asTech.com .

About Repairify Inc.

Repairify, Inc. and its family of brands empower the automotive repair industry to master today's modern, data-intensive vehicles. By providing revolutionary OEM tool and validated OEM-Compatible technology, services, and intelligence, Repairify helps automotive professionals run better businesses through improved diagnostics, calibrations, programming, and workflows. Repairify's brands are committed to vehicle and driver safety by providing repairers with excellent service, supported by the highest quality and precision tools, technology, and data.

Repairify, Inc. is a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC. The Repairify family includes asTech, adasThink, AutoMobile Technologies (AMT), Automotive Training Group (ATG), BlueDriver, FleetGenix, MobileTechRX, and One Guard Inspections. For more information, please visit repairify.com.

About Kinderhook Industries

Kinderhook Industries, LLC is a private investment firm that manages more than $5.4 billion of committed capital. It has made in excess of 400 investments and follow-on acquisitions since its inception. Kinderhook's investment philosophy is predicated on matching unique, growth-oriented investment opportunities with exceptional financial expertise and its proprietary network of operating partners. Its focus is on middle market businesses with defensible niche market positioning in the healthcare services, environmental/business services, and automotive/light manufacturing sectors. It has a track record of successfully and consistently building industry leaders. For more information, please visit kinderhook.com .

