Repairify Announces ASE Accreditation for In-person and Online Training

Repairify, Inc.

13 Dec, 2023, 10:15 ET

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Repairify, Inc., a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC, has achieved ASE accreditation for both online and in-person training. Repairify is now recognized by ASE as a provider of "Continuing Automotive Service Education" to help train the future technicians of the automotive repair industry.

Repairify sought this accreditation to ensure that its training content aligns with I-CAR objectives. With this accreditation, students who complete Repairify courses will receive credit towards their I-CAR certifications in the same way they would if they took the I-CAR course at the technical center in Chicago.

"It's no secret that the technician shortage is heavily affecting our industry," said Chris Chesney, VP of Training of Repairify. "This accreditation, along with the opening of the Repairify Institute, will mean substantially more opportunities for technicians to receive best-in-class training to help bolster the auto repair industry."

To achieve this accreditation, Repairify's curriculum design, processes, and methods for training were rigorously tested by ASE over several months. Every aspect of Repairify's program was examined to validate that its training materials met ASE's high standards and the needs of automotive students and the industry.

Now, Repairify has joined this exclusive club of fewer than 50 institutions who have received ASE accreditation. For its first I-CAR alliance course, Repairify will be conducting a 4-day hands-on ADAS Calibration training series, delivered at the Repairify Institute's new Center of Excellence in Dallas-Fort Worth.

About Repairify Inc.
Repairify, Inc. and its family of brands empower the automotive repair industry to master today's modern, data-intensive vehicles. By providing revolutionary OEM tool and validated OEM-Compatible technology, services, and intelligence, Repairify helps automotive professionals run better businesses through improved diagnostics, calibrations, programming, and workflows. Repairify's brands are committed to vehicle and driver safety by providing repairers with excellent service, supported by the highest quality and precision tools, technology, and data. Repairify, Inc. is a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC. The Repairify family includes asTech, adasThink, AutoMobile Technologies (AMT), Automotive Training Group (ATG), BlueDriver, FleetGenix, MobileTechRX, and One Guard Inspections. For more information, please visit repairify.com.

About Kinderhook Industries
Kinderhook Industries, LLC is a private investment firm that manages more than $5.4 billion of committed capital. It has made in excess of 400 investments and follow-on acquisitions since its inception. Kinderhook's investment philosophy is predicated on matching unique, growth-oriented investment opportunities with exceptional financial expertise and its proprietary network of operating partners. Its focus is on middle market businesses with defensible niche market positioning in the healthcare services, environmental/business services, and automotive/light manufacturing sectors. It has a track record of successfully and consistently building industry leaders. For more information, please visit kinderhook.com.

