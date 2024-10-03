INTRODUCING ATELIER: H&M's NEW CAPSULE COLLECTION CELEBRATING THE ART OF MENSWEAR

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- H&M introduces an elevated new menswear collection, Atelier. A testament to the art and craftsmanship of quality menswear, Atelier proposes a modern and effortless update of familiar codes, including heritage and workwear, realized in premium fabrics. The debut Atelier collection will be available from October 3rd, 2024, in select H&M stores worldwide and online.

"Atelier is rooted in a refined aesthetic, meticulously crafted for today. Menswear traditions are valued but continue to progress with prototypical garments that answer to the real experiences of daily life — balancing style and comfort in equal measure," says Ana Hernández, Menswear Designer at H&M.

The debut Autumn-Winter 2024 collection proposes a wardrobe ripe for individual expression, with casual and confident layering composed of timeless outerwear and relaxed tailoring. Rich and intriguing fibres, tactility and texture offer an unexpected depth and dimension. Hero outerwear is layered over core essentials, while relaxed tailored pants are dressed down further when styled with slip-on sneakers. Overall, the look is intentionally undone, evoking an effortless and intuitive way of dressing inspired by the campaign's star, the Swedish actor Bill Skarsgård.

The campaign was photographed by Oliver Hadlee Pearch, while an accompanying film was directed by the drone pilot and cinemaphotographer Benoit Finck, the founder of House of FPV.

"I always love when I get asked to do something truly challenging, and we continued to push ourselves with this project. Being able to complete it without compromising the vision is a great achievement. There was true teamwork, and everyone had the opportunity to add something unique," says Benoit Finck, from House of FPV.

