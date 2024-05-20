Introducing Bench Solutions Set to Revolutionize Public Seating

MADISON, Wis., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a stride towards enhancing public spaces and facilitating community interactions, Madison Liquidators proudly unveils a modern take on a classic seating solution from new brand partner KFI Studios: The Kool Series of Bench Seating. Designed to transform public spaces into vibrant hubs of community interaction, bench seating offers a seamless blend of style, functionality, and comfort. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, Madison Liquidators is looking to facilitate a redefinition of traditional seating norms while creating inviting environments for people to gather, converse, and connect.

Kool Series Bench Seating Now Available at Madison Liquidators

As spaces become more individualized and people increasingly isolated, these benches foster inclusivity, enabling individuals to engage in conversations and shared experiences, making them ideal for indoor plazas, transportation hubs, and modern offices. The bench seating provides a comfortable place to rest within almost any indoor environment, similar to a guest chair, but with the modular design of the seating accommodating various spatial constraints and aesthetic preferences.

Also taken into careful consideration during manufacturing is the seating's ergonomic comfort. Each seat is meticulously crafted with ergonomic contours, ensuring optimal comfort for extended periods of sitting. Featuring an injection-molded textured polypropylene seat and back and construction from high-quality materials, these benches are built to withstand harsh and heavy usage, ensuring longevity with a weight capacity of 400 pounds.

Madison Liquidators has continued to prioritize office furniture pieces that allow customers full customization options, and with the Kool Series, it's no different. Customers have the flexibility to choose from a range of colors and finishes to tailor the benches to their specific needs and design aspirations. Finish options include Black, Brownstone, Burgundy, Light Grey, Lime Green, Navy, Periwinkle, Sky Blue, and Yellow, all with a powder-coated steel base. The bench seats are available in configurations of 2, 3, and 4 seats for maximum space-planning and design freedom.

KFI Studios, partnering with Madison Liquidators, will bring a wide variety of seating options, beginning with the Kool Series Bench Seats. Modern Bench Seating is available for purchase now on the online marketplace, which is widely known as the home of trusted office furniture brands and world-class customer service. Madison Liquidators, since 2015, has been able to meet or exceed customers' expectations while supplying the highest quality products possible at affordable prices. Call today to get started on ordering these new bench seating solutions.

SOURCE Madison Liquidators