Madison Liquidators Partners with Ghent to Provide Innovative Whiteboard Solutions

Madison Liquidators

May 27, 2024, 07:30 ET

MADISON, Wis., May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Liquidators, an online leader in providing high-quality office furniture solutions, is proud to announce its newest partnership with Ghent, a renowned manufacturer of premium magnetic dry-erase whiteboards and visual communication tools for more than 40 years. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in enhancing Madison Liquidators' whiteboard offerings and ability to deliver innovative solutions to its customers.

Ghent Glass Whiteboard with Markers and Eraser, Now Available at madisonliquidators.com
The ever-evolving business world advances workplace dynamics requiring a high demand for versatile office furniture solutions. Recognizing this, Madison Liquidators sought to partner with Ghent to bolster its whiteboard inventory with state-of-the-art magnetic dry-erase whiteboards that are designed specifically to enhance productivity, creativity, and collaboration within the modern workspace.

With a diverse portfolio of high-quality whiteboards, including magnetic, glass, and mobile options, Ghent Whiteboards are tailored to meet the unique needs of various industries and settings. Whether in conference rooms, classrooms, or collaborative workspaces, their magnetic dry-erase whiteboards empower teams to brainstorm ideas, visualize concepts, and communicate effectively.

Madison Liquidators' collaboration with Ghent affirms its commitment to providing the best-in-class office furniture solutions for its clientele. With the incorporation of the magnetic dry-erase whiteboards into its already extensive product inventory, Madison Liquidators has shown a commitment to continually evolve with the changing landscape of modern workplaces and education centers.

The initial release of Ghent magnetic dry-erase whiteboards is in progress, with many more products to come. Madison Liquidators is a leading provider of office furniture solutions, offering a wide range of new and used furniture to businesses and organizations across the United States. With a focus on quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction, Madison Liquidators is committed to helping clients create functional and inspiring workspaces.

