Introducing Bespoke Fragrance Sartor by Hive & Colony

The bespoke menswear clothier branches out into the fragrance space with its new signature scent

MIAMI, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hive & Colony, the bespoke men's clothier, announces the launch of a brand-new, exclusive fragrance—Sartor—available May 21 at all Hive & Colony showrooms.

"Why Sartor? Sartor, taken from the word Sartorialist, is someone who constructs and alters garments," said Brittanie Gigler, Head of Product Development & Design at Hive & Colony. "That's who we are as individuals and collectively, as a brand."

Sartor is a perfume that expresses warmth, power, and imagination. Post this Hive & Colony, the bespoke men's clothier, announces the launch of a brand-new, exclusive fragrance—Sartor—available May 21 at all Hive & Colony showrooms. Photo courtesy of Hive & Colony.

Sartor is a perfume that expresses warmth, power, and imagination. Its olfactory notes highlight powerfully spiced sandalwood with cardamom, iris, and violet, which form the heart of the fragrance. Precious woods linked to rich spices and musks give Sartor a characteristic elegance and marked sensuality.

The Sartor vessel mixes different metals and textures for a distinctive look. Its magnetic cap ensures the Hive & Colony bee stays in place, contributing to its aesthetic appeal. The matte green color and subtle texture make the bottle feel like a precious jewel.

The Sartor Box, a testament to our commitment to curated fashion, offers an interactive experience that unveils a hidden treasure--your fragrance. The soft green velvet interior secures the bottle and adds a touch of luxury. Designed to be cherished even after the fragrance is gone, it's a keepsake that embodies the essence of our brand.

The Hive & Colony culture embraces community, collaboration, and inclusivity. The executive team challenged each showroom's team of stylists to participate in a nationwide naming challenge.

"Each group partook in a creative team-building collaboration to submit a name that captured the scent's nuance and befitted the Hive & Colony team ethos. In a company-wide vote, team Boston, the brand's first brick-and-mortar location, received recognition among all the submissions from our nine showrooms for their recommendation, Sartor, a name that honors the artisanal legacy of bespoke tailors," said Marianella Mace, CMO of Hive and Colony.

Hive & Colony will commemorate the release with a celebration on Tuesday, May 21, 6-8 p.m. at its showroom in SoHo, New York. Interactive festivities will capture the essence of Sartor with signature beverages each offering a taste of various notes of the fragrance. With a drink in hand, a walk through the showroom will offer intriguing visual elements that take guests through the story of Sartor.

Sartor is only available for purchase at Hive & Colony showrooms.

About Hive & Colony

The Hive and Colony bespoke experience enhances the tradition of garment styling with a proprietary 3D body scan that our stylists then refine with hand measurements and a meticulous customization process to ensure the perfect fit for every one of our clients. With over 1,000 luxurious fabrics and a selection of handcrafted Italian accessories, Hive & Colony bespoke suits and tuxedos preserve sophistication. Follow us on Instagram @hiveandcolony.

SOURCE H&C Retail Management LLC