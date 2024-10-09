INTRODUCING BRANCH: A PRIVATE CLUB WITH A NEW POINT OF VIEW

Photos available here

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The unofficial start of fall heralds the arrival of Branch: a members-only club overlooking iconic Bryant Park and offering an environment that inspires social connection; refined, locally inspired food and drink; carefully curated music; extensive wellness offerings; and unique events. Slated to soft-open in fall 2024, Branch will be an exclusive oasis for design-conscious, well-traveled and world-changing members in a privileged Midtown location.

Branch, New York City

Branch's name is inspired by the curving London plane trees of neighboring Bryant Park, which is on full display from its expansive outdoor/indoor terrace. Perched on the sixth floor of the boutique Park Terrace Hotel, Branch evokes New York's original social-club scene with its quiet sophistication and its mission to truly know each member. The membership pool will be a diverse and thoughtfully cultivated mix of professionals and trend setters, of well-traveled locals and in-the-know visitors. Founding members include leaders, innovators and creative thinkers from industries including Broadway, media, the arts and entertainment.

Explains Jeffrey Felshaw, General Manager:: "Branch is a true private club, designed as an antidote to both the bustle of the city and to over-crowded clubs that offer little to no privacy. It's a place to forge meaningful, inspiring connections; to gather before or after dinner or a show; to enjoy intimate events; and to discover your best self."

The club's thoughtful design marries natural light and sweeping Bryant Park views with luxe, jewel-toned designer furnishings, which are spread throughout the space to stimulate social interaction. Members can indulge in coffee from the in-house barista; sip botanically inspired cocktails invented by expert mixologist Christian Millwood; reserve private tables and gathering spaces; and take advantage of the hotel's sauna and fitness center. The music program was created by world-famous DJ Jez Pereira, who has performed everywhere from Burning Man to the Armani/Privé Club in Dubai to London hotspot Annabel's, creating a specific, unique vibe. Membership also includes preferred rates at the Park Terrace Hotel and other local businesses, plus access to private special events. Thoughtfully curated in-house programming will include guest speakers, live music, literary clubs, wine tastings, health and wellness classes and more.

Branch Resident, the club's core membership offering, starts at $2,500 with special rates for Joint Membership packages for partners with proof of shared address and Under-30 membership levels are available.

ABOUT BRANCH

