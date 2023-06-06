Introducing Carbon Turbo for Select Mazda Vehicles

News provided by

Mazda North American Operations

06 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

Mazda3, CX-30 and CX-5 to receive unique package

IRVINE, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda continues to evolve its lineup with robust powertrains, dynamic handling and bespoke styling that help meet the needs of the people that drive them and helping them find uplifting experiences that'll enrich their lives. New Carbon Turbo models infuse Mazda's engaging performance with a unique stylistic path for owners to take. Mazda North American Operations today announces Carbon Turbo for the upcoming 2024 Mazda3, CX-30 and CX-5.

Continue Reading
2023 Mazda3, CX-30 and CX-5
Carbon Turbo complements the previously released Carbon Edition lineup, both offering a sense of sportiness blended with upscale styling. They both share gloss black exterior flourishes, like black metallic aluminum alloy wheels, side mirrors, and front grille, but with Carbon Turbo having its own unique color scheme to stand out from the crowd. These new special edition models exclusively receive Zircon Sand Metallic exterior paint color and an interior that features a blend of materials, such as terracotta, black suede and gunmetal accents to give these models a timeless feel that still appeals to the modern world.

Design and performance go hand-in-hand with Carbon Turbo as these models feature Mazda's Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and standard i-Activ all-wheel drive. This engaging powertrain produces 256 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque on premium 93 octane fuel, or 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque on regular 87 octane fuel.

Pricing and specific features for the new Carbon Turbo models will be announced in accordance with their respective 2024 Mazda vehicle announcement.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Columbia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.

Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.

SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

