INTRODUCING CERAMIC NONSTICK COOKWARE FROM RACHAEL RAY®

VALLEJO, Calif., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Rachael Ray Cucina Ceramic Nonstick Cookware collection marks Rachael Ray's foray into ceramic cookware — an alternative nonstick coating made without PTFE, PFAS, lead, or cadmium*. Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2025, the Rachael Ray® cookware brand is widely loved in kitchens across America and its Cucina collection is one of the brand's most popular lines, with over 60,000 reviews on Amazon and more than 2 million units sold since its debut in 2014. The latest addition to this award-winning line, the Rachael Ray Cucina Ceramic Nonstick collection is available now at RachaelRay.com and in retail stores nationwide.

Rachael Ray Cucina Ceramic Nonstick reimagines the trusted Cucina nonstick collection with a premium ceramic cooking surface that's made without forever chemicals* and is a great alternative to traditional nonstick. Because the ceramic nonstick is designed to release foods easily, requiring less butter, margarine, or other saturated-fat-prone cooking oils to keep food from sticking, the new line also promotes heart-healthy cooking. With a durable, warp-resistant aluminum base, the pots and pans combine long-lasting performance with fast, even heating for consistent results. Other thoughtful features include coated rivets, shatter-resistant tempered glass lids, and sturdy stainless steel handles lined with nonslip silicone that stays cool under normal cooking conditions. The cookware is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning and oven safe up to 400°F (lids up to 350°F), making it suitable for a range of recipes. The stylish new line also introduces an updated color palette designed to complement today's kitchens. The signature tulip-shaped design now comes in three modern satin-finished hues: Peppercorn Black, Almond White, and Marine Blue.

The Rachael Ray Cucina Ceramic Nonstick collection is available in a range of sets and open stock items:

10-Piece Set ($159.99) : 1.5- and 3-quart saucepans with lids,6-quart stockpot with lid, 10- and 12.5-inch frying pans, and two felt pan protectors

1.5- and 3-quart saucepans with lids,6-quart stockpot with lid, 10- and 12.5-inch frying pans, and two felt pan protectors 13-Piece Set (Amazon Exclusive, $179.99 ): 1.5- and 3-quart saucepans with lids, 6-quart stockpot with lid, 3-quart sauté pan with lid, 8.5- and 10-inch frying pans, two slotted nylon turners, and two felt pan protectors

1.5- and 3-quart saucepans with lids, 6-quart stockpot with lid, 3-quart sauté pan with lid, 8.5- and 10-inch frying pans, two slotted nylon turners, and two felt pan protectors 8.5-inch frying pan ($24.99) in Peppercorn Black and Almond White

in Peppercorn Black and Almond White 12.5-inch frying pan ($39.99) in Peppercorn Black, Almond White, and Marine Blue

in Peppercorn Black, Almond White, and 3-quart sauté pan with lid ($49.99) in Peppercorn Black, Almond White, and Marine Blue

in Peppercorn Black, Almond White, and 11-inch stir-fry pan ($54.99) in Peppercorn Black and Marine Blue

All prices are suggested retail and subject to change. Please contact us to verify pricing.

*The design does not involve intentionally adding to the cooking surface any of these substances, including PFAS—known as forever chemicals—which may otherwise be present in the environment.

For further information on the Rachael Ray cookware and kitchenware, consumers are welcomed to visit RachaelRay.com .

RachaelRay.com offers an exciting affiliate program for media members and influencers. For more information and to partner, please visit RachaelRay.com/Affiliates .

Rachael Ray® is offered by California-based Meyer Corporation, U.S., one of the largest cookware companies in America. In addition to Rachael Ray, brands sold by Meyer Corporation U.S. include Anolon®, Circulon®, Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Meyer™, Ayesha Curry, Hestan®, Ruffoni, BonJour, Anyday, Great Jones and LocknLock.

SOURCE Meyer Corporation U.S.