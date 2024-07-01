Introducing Cognizant Neuro® Edge: Revolutionizing AI Deployment at the Edge

Platform enables real-time AI-enabled data processing across industries, enhancing data privacy and operational efficiency.

TEANECK, N.J., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) announced the launch of Cognizant Neuro®️ Edge, a new platform in the Cognizant Neuro®️ suite, designed to empower businesses across industries to leverage artificial intelligence and generative AI at the edge.

Edge computing enables enterprises to access computing power via sensors and devices on their networks, reducing dependency on centralized servers and the cloud. Neuro®️ Edge is designed to power the entire value chain of edge AI, from chips and devices to applications and business solution deployments, shortening the path to business value.

The new platform expands Cognizant's Neuro®️ AI capabilities, offering a hybrid Cloud + Edge AI solution that supports instant decision-making and complements Cloud AI with deeper insights from longitudinal data. The industry agnostic platform offers advantages for industries where data privacy, security, and real-time decision-making are critical.

"Enterprises are increasingly embracing edge computing to enhance the responsiveness of their distributed devices and extract meaningful insights from the data they generate," said Vibha Rustagi, Global Head of IoT and Engineering, Cognizant. "Cognizant Neuro Edge is a powerful example of Cognizant's leadership in developing a new approach to layering of on-board computing and processing with cloud services, paving the way for businesses to unlock a range of generative AI-driven benefits around operational efficiency, cost and risk reduction."

Neuro®️ Edge facilitates real-time interactions with devices, helping businesses to accelerate decision-making, reduce data costs and privacy risks and maintain operational stability even in low bandwidth scenarios. The platform is cloud agnostic, making it ideal for hybrid-and-multi-cloud environments, with computing power placed directly at the device. Some potential key applications across industries include:

Healthcare : Assisting doctors in their real-time decision-making by drawing on diagnostic sensors;

: Assisting doctors in their real-time decision-making by drawing on diagnostic sensors; MedTech : Enabling real-time, on device adjustment options and recommendations based on patient data;

: Enabling real-time, on device adjustment options and recommendations based on patient data; Energy : Optimizing operations in power generation plants; optimizing response to weather events;

: Optimizing operations in power generation plants; optimizing response to weather events; Logistics : Streamlining fleet performance and reducing downtime through in-vehicle data processing;

: Streamlining fleet performance and reducing downtime through in-vehicle data processing; Telecommunications : Enhancing network security, resiliency and automation, leading to lower operating costs;

: Enhancing network security, resiliency and automation, leading to lower operating costs; Manufacturing : Predicting equipment failures to help optimize uptime and operating costs;

: Predicting equipment failures to help optimize uptime and operating costs; Retail: Enabling intelligent video analysis for real real-time theft prevention and in-store traffic pattern monitoring to enhance customer service;

Enabling intelligent video analysis for real real-time theft prevention and in-store traffic pattern monitoring to enhance customer service; Automotive: Transforming driver and passenger experience by enabling real-time, context-aware and private recommendations via cloud connection.

As an example of an application in the automotive industry, Cognizant has been working with Qualcomm Technologies to deploy generative AI at the automotive edge and transform the driving experience.

"The automotive industry is going through unprecedented change affecting the entire ecosystem," said Nakul Duggal, Group GM, Automotive, Industrial & Embedded IoT and Cloud Computing, QualcommTechnologies, Inc. "Our work with Cognizant to extend the Snapdragon Digital Chassis' generative AI capabilities and build a connected services platform creates new opportunities for automakers to develop highly personalized and contextually relevant experiences for both drivers and passengers. We look forward to building new intelligent solutions together that will redefine the in-vehicle experience and drive the future of the automotive industry."

Neuro®️ Edge integrates APIs with the edge ecosystem, encompassing sensors, silicon vendors, edge devices, and enterprise applications. It offers a foundational architecture and illustrative applications tailored for diverse industrial scenarios. Additionally, it is equipped with monitoring agents that track performance and facilitate ongoing enhancements through feedback loops.

"Implementing AI with edge technologies will be important for firms looking to maximize the impact of their investment in both AI and IoT," said Joel Martin, executive research leader for HFS's technology, media, and telecommunications research at HFS, a leading global research and analysis firm. "I believe Cognizant's Neuro Edge will be an important solution improving functionality, reducing latency, and securing AI at the edge with enterprise-grade capabilities."

By using Neuro®️ Edge, enterprises will be equipped to create and manage Edge AI applications faster and more easily. The platform helps demystify the intricacies of generative AI, enabling businesses to focus on business value.

*Qualcomm and Snapdragon products mentioned within this press release are offered by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm and Snapdragon are registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

