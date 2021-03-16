Introducing Cresta for Voice: Expertise-AI for Phone-Based Sales and Service Teams

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresta , the Real-time Expertise AI provider to the enterprise, today launched Cresta for Voice, which helps phone-based sales and customer service teams reach business goals through AI-powered coaching, assistance, and automation. One of the early adopters of this service is Earthlink, which has been recognized as the top internet service provider in Customer Satisfaction and is looking to extend its market leadership.

On average, Americans spend over 900 million hours a year on hold — and the explosion of virtual interactions in response to recent events means that number is only growing. Cresta for Voice offers an end-to-end solution for phone-based teams, uncovering insights from every customer call and putting them into action with real-time assistance — using modern technology to make sales and services representatives radically more productive and transforming one of the oldest methods of communication.

"It's too hard to measure the ROI of enterprise software today. Companies are looking for outcomes, not more tools," said Zayd Enam, co-founder and CEO of Cresta. "We built Cresta for Voice to quickly deliver demonstrable value, work at the speed of real-time conversations, and offer the intelligence needed to coach and optimize calls as they take place."

Cresta for Voice can tailor itself to a customer's key performance indicators (KPIs), whether they be CSAT, conversion rates, or AHT, then continuously optimizes call flows to meet those KPIs.

It also automatically identifies the key moments of a conversation through its AI-Director offering. Supervisors can immediately review and annotate calls and reinforce key behaviors crucial to successful calls. Internal data has shown supervisors today spend more than 50% of their week reviewing call transcripts. Cresta's tailored coaching tools help businesses dramatically accelerate quality assurance workflows, resulting in more productive teams.

"We take pride in providing exceptional customer service, and given the results we've already seen from using Cresta's chat offering, becoming an early adopter of Cresta for Voice was an easy choice," said Brigitte Wright-Roy, SVP of Customer Operations at Earthlink. "Empowering our agents to learn from one another and amplify winning behaviors is bound to result in happier customers and better business outcomes."

Cresta recently launched a partnership with Porsche Cars North America . Other clients include Fortune 500 companies, some of whom have seen more than a 20% improvement in conversion rate, 25% greater average order value, and millions of dollars in additional annual revenue in a matter of months.

Cresta makes business radically more productive by using Expertise AI to help sales and service teams unlock their full potential. Cresta is bringing together world-renowned AI thought-leaders, engineers, and investors to create market-ready AI solutions capable of transforming sales and service productivity in weeks. Cresta has driven hundreds-of-millions of dollars in incremental revenue for its clients and is backed by world-class investors including Andreessen Horowitz and Greylock Partners. For more information, please visit: https://www.cresta.com .

