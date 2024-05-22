Introducing Crispy Green's New Better for You Snack Packs - Perfect for Fueling Your Outdoor Adventure!

– Enjoy More Sun and Less Screen and Take Healthy, Nutritious Fruit Snacks Along on Outdoor Adventures –

FAIRFIELD, N.J., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crispy Green is marking 20 years of Using Food As A Force For Good™ and providing families with 100% pure fruit snacks to fuel their active lifestyles and introduces a set of Better for You Snack Packs to make it easier to choose healthy, energizing snacks fitting your activities.

Crispy Green's new Better for You Snack Packs are perfect for fueling your outdoor adventure! Enjoy more sun and less screen and take Crispy Green's healthy, nutritious Better for You Snack Packs along on outdoor adventures

"The weather is getting warmer, and the days are getting longer; it's time to get outside and be active finally," says Angela Liu, Crispy Green Inc.'s founder and CEO and outdoor enthusiast. "Our goal is to help families make their snack choices simple by providing them with carefully selected snack combos and keep them on the go."

Crispy Green's new Better for You Snack Packs are available in 5 varieties and thoughtfully curated using Crispy Fruit, their top-selling freeze-dried fruit snack in the U.S., and Piña Picante, the company's new line of dried pineapple snacks with a flavorful twist.

Each pack offers a variety of fruit combinations to pair with your active lifestyle and taste preference. These fruit snacks combine the perfect blend of sweetness, spiciness, and tanginess, conveniently packaged for wherever your adventures take you, or they add excitement to your everyday snacking.

-Adventure Pack ($15.99): A passport to flavor exploration wherever your journey takes you. It features a vibrant duo of tangy tangerines and spicy pineapple bursting with tropical goodness. Includes 1 multi-pack of freeze-dried Tangerine Crispy Fruit and 3 snack-sized bags of air-dried pineapple: Chili Lime, Ginger Lime, and Coco Chili Tamarindo Piña Picante.

-Fitness Fuel Pack ($29.99): Elevate your fitness journey with a carefully crafted blend of powerhouse fruits designed to energize and support your active lifestyle. Includes four multi-packs each of Apple, Banana, and Strawberry Crispy Fruit and three snack-sized bags of air-dried pineapple: Chili Lime, Ginger Lime, and Coco Chili Tamarindo Piña Picante.

-Gut Health Pack ($29.99): The perfect blend of healthy fruits to fill your digestive system. Includes 4 multi-packs each of Apple, Banana, Pineapple, and Pear Crispy Fruit.

-Morning Boost Pack ($29.99): Delightful symphony of flavors and a powerhouse of natural energy to kickstart the day. Includes 4 multi-packs each of Apple, Banana, Mango, and Strawberry Crispy Fruit.

-Wellness Boost Pack ($29.99): Harmonious blend of premium freeze-dried fruits meticulously chosen as a passport to a vibrant and Active lifestyle. Includes 4 multi-packs each of Apple, Strawberry, Mango, and Pineapple Crispy Fruit.

All of Crispy Green's products, including Crispy Fruit and Piña Picante, are made with the finest non-GMO fruits. They contain no added sugar and are gluten-free, vegan, allergen-free, and Kosher-certified. You can find them in the produce section of grocery stores and natural food stores, as well as on Amazon.com and CrispyGreen.com.

About Crispy Green

Crispy Green has provided families with healthy snacks to fuel their active lifestyles for 20 years and is committed to using food as a force for Good™. Crispy Green delivers 100% pure fruit as a grab-and-go snack that satisfies and energizes without sacrificing taste while adding more fruit to their diet.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Fairfield, N.J., Crispy Green, Inc. is the top-selling freeze-dried fruit snack in the U.S. The company's category-leading Crispy Fruit line of 100% pure, freeze-dried fruit is made from only the finest, non-GMO fruits with no added sugar (*not a reduced calorie food). In 2022, Crispy Green expanded its product offering with Piña Picante, a new line of dried pineapple snacks with a flavorful twist.

Contact: Renee´ Hewitt

Crispy Green

917.965.8712

[email protected]

SOURCE Crispy Green