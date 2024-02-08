INTRODUCING CSL SATELLITE - CRITICAL IOT CONNECTIVITY

News provided by

CSL Group

08 Feb, 2024

LONDON, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CSL, Critical IoT Connectivity experts, announce the launch of CSL Satellite. CSL Satellite provides Critical Connectivity to remote or challenging environments, where mobile or fixed broadband options are unavailable or unreliable.

This resilient, encrypted Critical Connectivity is provided via Starlink's constellation of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, along with CSL's managed service which includes 24/7 support. As a result, CSL Satellite ensures better coverage and increased resilience for both land and maritime applications.

CSL Satellite Critical Connectivity via Starlink's constellation of Low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites.

CSL's low-cost coverage can be deployed with ease, allowing customers to get set up online as quickly as possible.

They offer three service plans:

  • Permanent Fixed – Available for static site installs. This plan is ideal for premises in the retail and hospitality industry.
  • Movable Fixed – Available for customers who require a terminal that will be moved between fixed addresses. This plan is ideal for use cases such as pop-up shops.
  • Mobile – Available for mobile assets such as light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, rail and maritime.

CSL's Head of Product, Andy Bromley, commented: "CSL has been an industry leader in providing Critical Connectivity to worldwide, leading brands for over 25 years. Adding satellite technology to its portfolio ensures they can deliver a truly global offering, both on land and for maritime applications."

Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.