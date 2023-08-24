Introducing Cymbiotika's Newest Breakthrough: Healthy Glow - A Functional Approach to Beauty

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika, a trailblazer in the health and wellness industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest product, Healthy Glow.

Embracing a holistic perspective, Healthy Glow goes beyond targeting a single issue and adopts a comprehensive beauty approach. By addressing multiple factors, it empowers individuals to unlock the true potential of discovering youthful, radiant skin from within.

Unlike any other beauty supplement on the market, Healthy Glow™ contains concentrated, potent compounds that have never been seen before in other beauty supplements. It's encapsulated with Japanese Purple Essence Oil, Himalayan Sea Buckthorn Oil, and Astaxanthin oil for more beauty-boosting benefits.

Healthy Glow goes beyond traditional beauty supplements by addressing multiple factors contributing to one's radiance and vitality. The key benefits of this cutting-edge formula include helping restore your skin's barrier, protecting and brightening skin on a cellular level, slowing down the aging process, and supporting your well-being.

"Healthy Glow is unlike anything else on the market. It's the ultimate key to vitality and anti-aging," said Dr. Pejman Taghavi, Cymbiotika's Board of Advisors member.

Cymbiotika's Healthy Glow retails for $82 and is available for purchase through the Cymbiotika website. To experience the transformative effects of Healthy Glow, adults are recommended to take two (2) capsules daily with water or juice, as a dietary supplement.

Take this alongside Cymbiotika's Vitamin C to rejuvenate the skin and further enhance collagen production and cellular support. To learn more about Healthy Glow, visit https://cymbiotika.com/products/healthy-glow

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is a San Diego-based health and wellness brand empowering individuals to live with intention and make conscious choices about their well-being. Since its establishment in 2018, Cymbiotika has emerged as a trailblazing leader in the industry, creating clean, science-backed supplements and products to help address specific nutritional deficiencies and support healthy aging, immunity, longevity, and more. Their products are free from synthetic ingredients, harmful fillers, and toxins, sourced only from the highest quality, plant-based ingredients. No matter where you are on your health journey, Cymbiotika is here to provide you with the best wellness resources today, so that you and your family can look forward to a healthier tomorrow. To embark on your journey toward optimal health, visit https://cymbiotika.com .

