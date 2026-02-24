Introducing East Greenwich's New ScrubaDub: Rhode Island's State-of-the-Art Car Wash

EAST GREENWICH, R.I., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ScrubaDub, New England's leading car wash company since 1966, is excited to announce the grand opening of their East Greenwich location at 1119 Division Street (next to Cumberland Farms at 1149 Division St.). The newest Rhode Island facility features a cutting-edge, eco-friendly exterior car wash tunnel with an innovative design and a convenient flat conveyor belt for easy vehicle loading. "As part of our commitment to customer satisfaction, every visitor enjoys ScrubaDub's renowned complimentary offerings including pretzels, stickers for kids, dog treats, and access to our Satisfaction Center for those final finishing touches. All ScrubaDub services are backed by our 100% Satisfaction Guarantee," said Kory Vagos, Marketing Manager.

Customers who join ScrubaDub's Unlimited car wash membership can wash anytime they like across 20+ New England ScrubaDub locations and receive access to free self-service vacuums, savings on interior cleaning, gas discounts, and more! For a limited time, new East Greenwich customers can join ScrubaDub Unlimited for only $5 for the first month!

ScrubaDub East Greenwich will celebrate its grand opening with giveaways and events including a Ribbon Cutting on Wednesday, March 18th at 10 AM followed by a Customer Appreciation Weekend event in late Spring.

"As a third-generation family business, we are dedicated to Rhode Island expansion and providing the East Greenwich community with the highest quality car wash experience," said Mathew Paisner, Director of Business & Real Estate Development.

About ScrubaDub Auto Wash
Family-owned and operated since 1966, ScrubaDub Auto Wash Centers ScrubaDub is New England's leading car wash with over 20 locations and 200 employees and awarded a Top Place to Work by The Boston Globe. ScrubaDub offers all formats of car washing as well as detail centers, gasoline stations, and convenience stores. For more information, visit www.scrubadub.com/.

SOURCE ScrubaDub Auto Wash Centers

