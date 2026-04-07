ScrubaDub and Cradles to Crayons Launch "Clean for Kicks" to Support Local Children

Motorists Can Donate Shoes or Cash for Free Car Wash Perks

BOSTON, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ScrubaDub Auto Wash Centers is proud to once again partner with Cradles to Crayons for the annual "Clean For Kicks" campaign, helping provide essential footwear to children in homeless or low-income situations.

Now in its ninth year, the partnership supports Cradles to Crayons' Spring Greening initiative, which keeps gently used children's clothing out of landfills and delivers it to kids experiencing Clothing Insecurity.

From April 9 through April 27, customers can visit any of ScrubaDub's 20+ locations to donate a new or gently used pair of children's shoes, or make a $5 donation, and receive a complimentary UltraShine Wax with their car wash. Customers can also receive a Free Express Car Wash voucher when they donate $10 online at https://bit.ly/cleanforkicks. All proceeds directly benefit Cradles to Crayons.

Throughout the campaign, select locations will also host appearances from local sports team mascots, giving families a chance to take photos and enjoy giveaways while supporting the cause:

Sunday, April 12, 2026 Worcester Railers (Trax): ScrubaDub Shrewsbury Rt. 9, starting at 12 pm

Saturday, April 18, 2026 Worcester Red Sox (Smiley): ScrubaDub Park Ave, starting at 12 pm Portland Sea Dogs (Slugger): ScrubaDub South Portland, starting at 12 pm



"ScrubaDub, a third-generation family business celebrating 60 years in our communities, believes every child deserves shoes that fit and the confidence that comes with them," said Kory Vagos, Marketing Manager at ScrubaDub. "We're proud to make it easy to give back this spring and support children in need."

"We truly appreciate our partnership with ScrubaDub, which helps us get more shoes out to kids who need them." said Alicia Kabir, executive director for Cradles to Crayons Massachusetts. "By receiving high-quality shoes that fit, kids can be more confident at school, on the playground, and at home. Clothing and shoes are expensive, and receiving these items at no cost allows families to focus their budgets on other basic needs that kids require," Kabir added.

About ScrubaDub Auto Wash

Family-owned and operated since 1966, ScrubaDub Auto Wash Centers is New England's leading car wash company. With more than 300 associates and over 20 properties across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Maine, ScrubaDub is committed to providing its customers, team members, and partners with clean, fast, fun. For more information, visit https://www.scrubadub.com/.

About Cradles to Crayons®

Founded in 2002, Cradles to Crayons ® (C2C ®) provides new and gently used clothing and other necessities – free of charge – to children experiencing homelessness, crisis, or low-income situations. The nonprofit is leading the way to end Clothing Insecurity for children through donations, advocacy, and by distributing more than one million packages of clothing a year to families in Chicagoland, Greater Philadelphia, and Massachusetts, through a network of 300+ Service Partners. Cradles to Crayons has earned Charity Navigator's highest four-star rating annually since 2009, a distinction attained by only 1% of charities rated. Learn more at www.cradlestocrayons.org.

SOURCE ScrubaDub Auto Wash Centers