ScrubaDub Expands into Medford with a Grand Opening of New State-of-the-Art Car Wash

MEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ScrubaDub , a New England car wash leader serving customers since 1966, announced the opening of its newest location in Medford on 2 Fulbright Street, off of Mystic Ave. This marks ScrubaDub's first location serving the Medford community, expanding the company's growing Massachusetts footprint and bringing its signature wash experience to even more local drivers. The new facility is equipped with advanced exterior wash technology built for efficiency and sustainability, featuring a modern conveyor system that allows vehicles to enter the wash with ease. "As we continue to grow across Massachusetts, we're excited to introduce ScrubaDub to the Medford community," said Kory Vagos, Marketing Manager. "Our goal is to provide a fast, friendly, and consistent car wash experience backed by thoughtful extras that make every visit easy and enjoyable."

ScrubaDub's Unlimited Membership allows customers to wash as often as they like at more than 20 locations throughout New England while receiving complimentary self-service vacuum access, interior cleaning savings, fuel discounts, and other exclusive member perks. As part of the grand opening celebration, new customers at Medford ScrubaDub can join for only $5 for their first month for a limited time.

To commemorate the opening, ScrubaDub Medford will host community giveaways and promotional events, culminating in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, March 23rd at 10 am followed by a Customer Appreciation Weekend event in late Spring. ScrubaDub is proud to honor the family business legacy of the Silk family, former owners of the Medford Minuteman Car Wash, whose original facility was built over 50 years ago.

"As a third-generation family business, we take pride in expanding into communities like Medford while continuing to deliver the high-quality experience ScrubaDub is known for throughout New England," said Mathew Paisner, Director of Business & Real Estate Development.

About ScrubaDub Auto Wash

Family-owned and operated since 1966, ScrubaDub Auto Wash Centers is New England's leading car wash with over 20 locations and 200 employees and was awarded a Top Place to Work by The Boston Globe. ScrubaDub offers all formats of car washing as well as detail centers, gasoline stations, and convenience stores. For more information, visit www.scrubadub.com/ .

SOURCE ScrubaDub Auto Wash Centers