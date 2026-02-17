Introducing Frame Forward Systems: UFP Site Built Tackles Construction Industry's Time, Cost and Labor Crisis

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UFP Site Built, a leader in single family, multifamily and commercial structural components, today announced at the 2026 NAHB International Builders Show a vertically integrated structural system that will revolutionize onsite construction.

From design to delivery: A truck loaded with Frame Forward components and featuring TrussTrax labels.

"Construction really hasn't changed in over 100 years. It takes too many people and too much time and waste to meet the nationwide need for affordable options," said Executive Vice President of UFP Site Built Mike Ellerbrook. "Frame Forward Systems™ cuts past those pain points, while leveraging our scale and decades of experience in the construction industry, to deliver high-quality, precision-manufactured structural components to the marketplace."

Frame Forward Systems™ turns offsite expertise into an extension of the job site by delivering a complete system of wood panels, floors, trusses, stairs, and more—designed in-house and precision-assembled in UFP Site Built's 24 strategically located facilities across the country.

More than components, Frame Forward Systems™ offers builders, general contractors, architects and framers collaborative design and engineering support, resulting in high-quality products and services delivered to the job site. Frame Forward Systems™ is backed by TrussTrax®– our proprietary mobile, interactive platform— for access to product resources and project management tools. These services align to create an integrated off-site system that delivers speed, safety and savings across the board.

"Hundreds of thousands of trade jobs are unfilled, leading to longer construction timelines across the country," Ellerbrook said. "With new technology and a new generation of tech-driven builders emerging, offsite manufacturing is the future of construction."

UFP Site Built is a business unit within the UFP Industries (Nasdaq: UFPI) family of companies whose brand portfolio also includes Endurable Building Products and PIVOT Systems.

SOURCE UFP Industries, Inc.