UFP Industries Features Innovative, Solutions-Focused Products at NAHB 2026 Builders Show

The company's premier retail brand, Deckorators® (booth W2573), continues to redefine outdoor living spaces. The Deckorators booth at IBS featured both the Summit decking line— manufactured with Deckorators' proprietary Surestone® technology – and the brand's new Altitude decking line, built with a fire-resistant core and featuring a Class B flame-spread rating.

Also featured is ProWood's new TrueFrame™ Joist, a kiln-dried after treatment (KDAT) framing solution designed for use in deck substructures. TrueFrame Joist is lighter than laminated veneer lumber (LVL) or steel and helps reduce cupping, twisting, and warping for cleaner cuts and greater stability.

Edge (booth W2567), a leader in exterior trim and siding products, exhibited its mineral-based composite trim, Arris™, introducing to the category the first product of its kind. Using proprietary Surestone® technology, Arris trim is light, durable and resists the cracking and separation common in other PVC or wood composite trim products over time.

Finally, UFP Site Built launched Frame Forward Systems (booth: W7389), combining offsite precision with onsite execution– wall panels, floor cassettes, roof trusses and stairs, all built accurately and delivered on time. Frame Forward Systems provides a system approach that delivers speed, savings, safety and service at every step of a project– from design through delivery.

"Our company has been a trusted industry leader for over 70 years. Today, we're driving our business forward by bringing value-added, solutions-focused products to market that anticipate our customers' needs and fuel innovation in our core markets," said Will Schwartz, CEO of UFP Industries.

SOURCE UFP Industries, Inc.