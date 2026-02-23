UFP Industries Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UFP Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPI) a leading manufacturer focused on delivering value-added products across its Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments reported results for the fourth quarter 2025.

Net Sales of $1.33 billion decreased by 9 percent due to a 2 percent decrease in price and a 7 percent decline in organic units.

Diluted earnings per share of $0.70 compared to $1.12 a year ago, and Net Earnings Attributable to Controlling Interests of $40 million compared to $68 million a year ago. Earnings were impacted by a higher estimated tax rate, year-end bonus adjustments from estimates to actual, and certain non-cash transactions.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $107.2 million in the quarter, or 8.1 percent of net sales compared to 9.1 percent a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA margin 1 was 8.9 percent for the year, roughly 170bps higher than 2019.

New product sales were 7.6 percent of total net sales.

Cash flows from operating activities in 2025 was $546 million. Free cash flow1 of $451 million was used to repurchase nearly $450 million of our shares.

Will Schwartz, President and CEO of UFP Industries, commented, "We continue to see trends stabilizing across the majority of our businesses. Despite generally soft end-market demand, our fourth quarter sales and profits were in line with internal expectations. While 2025 proved to be a challenging year given market volatility, our team made meaningful progress navigating this environment and executing on our strategy. Our disciplined focus on cost controls and growth investments leaves us on stronger footing and well-positioned as conditions improve. After several years of headwinds, we continue to see markets normalizing and are cautiously optimistic on our business prospects in 2026."

Schwartz continued, "Our balanced portfolio enables us to drive shareholder value. To that point, we returned $515 million to shareholders in 2025 and finished the year with more than $900 million of cash and cash equivalents and $2.2 billion in total liquidity. We streamlined our cost structure with $60 million in cost reduction initiatives and have approached our portfolio through a more strategic lens. We plan to strengthen our core businesses, introduce innovative value-added products, and drive above market growth. Our M&A targets reflect our desire to strengthen our core businesses and drive growth in innovation and new products. We plan to use our strong balance sheet to pursue meaningful M&A while returning capital to shareholders through opportunistic share repurchases and dividends. We enter 2026 in a stronger position to drive improved results."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

UFP Consolidated

(In thousands)

Quarter Period Year to Date



2025

2024

% Change 2025

2024

% Change Net sales

$ 1,329,823

$ 1,462,001

(9.0) % $ 6,320,343

$ 6,652,309

(5.0) % Net earnings



40,156



69,783

(42.5)



295,992



418,733

(29.3)

Net margin



3.0 %

4.8 %





4.7 %

6.3 %



Adjusted EBITDA2



107,243



132,702

(19.2)



563,560



682,264

(17.4)

Adjusted EBITDA margin



8.1 %

9.1 %





8.9 %

10.3 %







































Percentage change in net sales:

































Organic units



(7) %











(3) %









Acquisitions



—













—











Selling prices



(2)













(2)



















1 Represents a non-GAAP measurement; see the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and related explanations below. 2 Adjusted EBITDA is net of bonus expense (excluding vesting expense associated with share-based bonus arrangements) which totaled $16 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and was $14 million higher than the same period of 2024.

UFP Retail

(In thousands)

Quarter Period Year to Date



2025

2024

% Change 2025

2024

% Change Net sales

$ 443,964

$ 524,591

(15.4) % $ 2,433,556

$ 2,597,994

(6.3) % Net earnings



9,147



24,359

(62.4)



86,679



139,127

(37.7)

Net margin



2.1 %

4.6 %





3.6 %

5.4 %



Adjusted EBITDA



24,535



44,127

(44.4)



164,347



220,828

(25.6)

Adjusted EBITDA margin



5.5 %

8.4 %





6.8 %

8.5 %







































Percentage change in net sales:

































Organic units



(13) %











(7) %









Acquisitions



—













—











Selling prices



(2)













1













ProWood organic unit sales declined 13 percent in the quarter from year ago levels due to difficult comparisons from elevated storm related demand for our products in 2024.

Deckorators organic unit sales grew 17 percent in the quarter from year ago levels. Our Surestone decking sales increased 44 percent and our traditional wood plastic composite decking increased 35 percent, both from the quarter a year ago.

UFP Packaging

(In thousands)

Quarter Period Year to Date



2025

2024

% Change 2025

2024

% Change Net sales

$ 370,097

$ 375,315

(1.4) % $ 1,603,723

$ 1,636,563

(2.0) % Net earnings



7,506



16,563

(54.7)



66,414



80,035

(17.0)

Net margin



2.0 %

4.4 %





4.1 %

4.9 %



Adjusted EBITDA



27,518



37,657

(26.9)



135,643



159,277

(14.8)

Adjusted EBITDA margin



7.4 %

10.0 %





8.5 %

9.7 %







































Percentage change in net sales:

































Organic units



(2) %











(1) %









Acquisitions



1













1











Selling prices



—













(2)













Structural Packaging organic unit sales grew 1 percent in the quarter from year ago levels.

PalletOne organic unit sales declined 8 percent in the quarter from year ago levels due to weaker demand, which was partially offset by a 4 percent contribution from acquisitions.

Protective Packaging organic unit sales declined 2 percent in the quarter from a year ago, due to challenging market conditions.

UFP Construction

(In thousands)

Quarter Period Year to Date



2025

2024

% Change 2025

2024

% Change Net sales

$ 439,790

$ 486,776

(9.7) % $ 2,003,785

$ 2,113,844

(5.2) % Net earnings



15,437



27,595

(44.1)



89,626



136,179

(34.2)

Net margin



3.5 %

5.7 %





4.5 %

6.4 %



Adjusted EBITDA



33,173



45,022

(26.3)



157,841



208,417

(24.3)

Adjusted EBITDA margin



7.5 %

9.2 %





7.9 %

9.9 %







































Percentage change in net sales:

































Organic units



(5) %











— %









Acquisitions



—













—











Selling prices



(5)













(5)













Site Built organic unit sales declined 17 percent in the quarter from year ago levels due to weaker single-family residential activity in our core western markets.

Factory Built organic unit sales grew 1 percent in the quarter from year ago levels.

Concrete Forming Solutions organic unit sales grew 3 percent in the quarter from year ago levels.

Commercial organic sales grew 3 percent in the quarter from year ago levels.

Capital Structure, Leverage and Liquidity Information

UFP Industries maintains a strong balance sheet and as of December 27, 2025, had liquidity of approximately $2.2 billion consisting of over $900 million of cash and $1.3 billion of remaining availability under its revolving credit facility and a shelf agreement with certain lenders. The company's return-focused approach to capital allocation includes the following:

Acquisitions and Organic Growth. The company seeks strategic acquisitions and invests in organic growth opportunities when acquisition targets are not available at valuations that will allow us to meet or exceed targeted return rates. The company expects to invest approximately $300 million to $325 million on capital projects in 2026.

Dividend payments. On February 12, 2026, the UFP Industries Board of Directors increased our quarterly cash dividend to $0.36 per share, which represents a 3 percent year-over-year increase. This dividend is payable on March 16, 2026, to shareholders of record on March 2, 2026. We continue to consider our payout ratio and yield when determining the appropriate dividend rate and have a long-term objective of increasing our dividend in line with our earnings and free cash flow growth.

Share repurchases. As of December 27, 2025, we repurchased 4.5 million shares for $443 million, at an average share price of $98.39 for the year, representing approximately 7 percent of our shares outstanding at the beginning of the year.

On February 12, 2026, the UFP Industries Board of Directors increased our quarterly cash dividend to $0.36 per share, which represents a 3 percent year-over-year increase. This dividend is payable on March 16, 2026, to shareholders of record on March 2, 2026. We continue to consider our payout ratio and yield when determining the appropriate dividend rate and have a long-term objective of increasing our dividend in line with our earnings and free cash flow growth. Share repurchases. As of December 27, 2025, we repurchased 4.5 million shares for $443 million, at an average share price of $98.39 for the year, representing approximately 7 percent of our shares outstanding at the beginning of the year.

2026 Outlook and Long-Term Targets

We anticipate that the current market environment will continue in 2026 and that overall demand will be flat to slightly down in each of our segments based on our sales mix. We anticipate markets tied to new residential construction will remain more challenged and see stabilization across our other end markets as an offset. However, we believe we are positioned well to perform better than the market due to market share gains across our portfolio and the execution of our cost out program. We anticipate initial stocking orders, upgraded manufacturing capacity, and expanded distribution will support momentum in our Deckorators and Surestone businesses in 2026.

The company's long-term goals remain unchanged and include: 1) achieving 7-10 percent unit sales growth annually (including bolt-on acquisitions) with at least 10 percent of all sales coming from new products; 2) achieving 12.5 percent adjusted EBITDA margins; 3) earning an incremental return on new investments over our hurdle rate; and 4) maintaining a conservative capital structure.

Conference Call

UFP Industries will host a conference call on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, to discuss these results and outlook. The conference call will begin at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time and will be hosted by CEO Will Schwartz and CFO Michael Cole. Interested investors can access the webcast directly with this link (here). A replay of the call will be available through the UFP Investor Relations website at www.ufpinvestor.com for at least 90 days following the call.

UFP Industries, Inc.

UFP Industries, Inc. is a holding company whose operating subsidiaries – UFP Packaging, UFP Construction and UFP Retail – manufacture, distribute and sell a wide variety of value-added products used in residential and commercial construction, packaging and other industrial applications worldwide. Founded in 1955, the company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., with affiliates in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. For more about UFP Industries, go to www.ufpi.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, as amended, that are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the markets we serve, the economy and the Company itself. Words like "anticipates," "believes," "confident," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "likely," "plans," "projects," "should," variations of such words, and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. These statements do not guarantee future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect facts, circumstances, events, or assumptions that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made. Actual results could differ materially from those included in such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements are the following: fluctuations in currency and inflation; fluctuations in the price of lumber; adverse or unusual weather conditions; adverse economic conditions in the markets we serve; changes in tariffs, import/export regulations, and other trade policies; concentration of sales to customers; the success of vertical integration strategies; excess capacity or supply chain challenges; inbound and outbound transportation costs; alternatives to replace treated wood products; government regulations, particularly involving environmental and safety regulations; our ability to make successful business acquisitions; cybersecurity breaches; and potential pandemics. Certain of these risk factors as well as other risk factors and additional information are included in the Company's reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release includes certain financial information not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because not all companies calculate non-GAAP financial information identically (or at all), the presentations herein may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Free cash flow, non-GAAP financial measures, in order to evaluate historical and ongoing operations. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in order to enable investors to perform meaningful comparisons of historical and current performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Free cash flow are intended to supplement and should be read together with the financial results. Adjusted EBITDA and Free cash flow should not be considered alternatives or substitutes for, and should not be considered superior to, the reported financial results. Accordingly, users of this financial information should not place undue reliance on the non-GAAP financial measures. See the table below for a reconciliation of Net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of Cash flow from operations to Free cash flow.

Net earnings

Net earnings refers to net earnings attributable to controlling interest unless specifically noted.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2025/2024





Quarter Period Year to Date (In thousands, except per share data)

2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales

$ 1,329,823

100.0 % $ 1,462,001

100.0 % $ 6,320,343

100.0 % $ 6,652,309

100.0 % Cost of sales



1,113,284

83.7



1,222,492

83.6



5,260,193

83.2



5,425,567

81.6

Gross profit



216,539

16.3



239,509

16.4



1,060,150

16.8



1,226,742

18.4













































Operating expenses









































Selling, general and administrative expenses



159,729

12.0



156,491

10.7



691,008

10.9



735,046

11.0

Net (gain) loss on disposition and impairments of

assets



(3,084)

(0.2)



4,619

0.3



3,128

—



6,157

0.1

Other losses (gains), net



807

0.1



(1,060)

(0.1)



2,113

—



(6,703)

(0.1)

Total operating expenses



157,452







160,050







696,249







734,500

















































Earnings from operations



59,087

4.4



79,459

5.4



363,901

5.8



492,242

7.4













































Interest and other



(1,394)

(0.1)



(11,560)

(0.8)



(28,340)

(0.4)



(47,913)

(0.7)













































Earnings before income taxes



60,481

4.5



91,019

6.2



392,241

6.2



540,155

8.1

Income taxes



20,325

1.5



21,236

1.5



96,249

1.5



121,422

1.8

Net earnings



40,156

3.0



69,783

4.8



295,992

4.7



418,733

6.3













































Less net earnings attributable to noncontrolling

interest



(197)

—



(1,744)

(0.1)



(1,200)

—



(4,173)

(0.1)













































Net earnings attributable to controlling interest

$ 39,959

3.0

$ 68,039

4.7

$ 294,792

4.7

$ 414,560

6.2













































Earnings per share - basic

$ 0.70





$ 1.12





$ 5.00





$ 6.78

















































Earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.70





$ 1.12





$ 5.00





$ 6.77

















































Comprehensive income

$ 44,078





$ 58,121





$ 315,340





$ 398,753

















































Less comprehensive income attributable to

noncontrolling interest



(795)







(1,007)







(3,673)







(610)

















































Comprehensive income attributable to

controlling interest

$ 43,283





$ 57,114





$ 311,667





$ 398,143







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2025/2024





Quarter Period 2025 (In thousands)

Retail

Packaging

Construction

All Other

Corporate

Total Net sales

$ 443,964

$ 370,097

$ 439,790

$ 73,744

$ 2,228

$ 1,329,823 Cost of sales



373,322



312,198



364,195



51,793



11,776



1,113,284 Gross profit



70,642



57,899



75,595



21,951



(9,548)



216,539 Selling, general and administrative expenses



55,233



43,871



52,495



9,772



(1,642)



159,729 Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairments of

assets



49



1,826



(13)



488



(5,434)



(3,084) Other losses (gains), net



618



—



(3)



240



(48)



807 Earnings from operations



14,742



12,202



23,116



11,451



(2,424)



59,087 Interest and other



(119)



170



(3)



(1,876)



434



(1,394) Earnings before income taxes



14,861



12,032



23,119



13,327



(2,858)



60,481 Income taxes



5,714



4,526



7,682



2,194



209



20,325 Net earnings

$ 9,147

$ 7,506

$ 15,437

$ 11,133

$ (3,067)

$ 40,156









































Quarter Period 2024 (In thousands)

Retail

Packaging

Construction

All Other

Corporate

Total Net sales

$ 524,591

$ 375,315

$ 486,776

$ 73,971

$ 1,348

$ 1,462,001 Cost of sales



456,731



314,427



399,826



68,602



(17,094)



1,222,492 Gross profit



67,860



60,888



86,950



5,369



18,442



239,509 Selling, general and administrative expenses



34,578



35,468



51,014



(1,723)



37,154



156,491 Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairments of

assets



2,189



5,090



452



18



(3,130)



4,619 Other (gains) losses, net



(436)



—



(447)



(286)



109



(1,060) Earnings from operations



31,529



20,330



35,931



7,360



(15,691)



79,459 Interest and other



(171)



(1,415)



42



(530)



(9,486)



(11,560) Earnings before income taxes



31,700



21,745



35,889



7,890



(6,205)



91,019 Income taxes



7,341



5,182



8,294



721



(302)



21,236 Net earnings

$ 24,359

$ 16,563

$ 27,595

$ 7,169

$ (5,903)

$ 69,783

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2025/2024





Year to Date 2025 (In thousands)

Retail

Packaging

Construction

All Other

Corporate

Total Net sales

$ 2,433,556

$ 1,603,723

$ 2,003,785

$ 271,550

$ 7,729

$ 6,320,343 Cost of sales



2,087,657



1,338,247



1,645,998



212,499



(24,208)



5,260,193 Gross profit



345,899



265,476



357,787



59,051



31,937



1,060,150 Selling, general and administrative expenses



218,262



180,619



237,949



37,858



16,320



691,008 Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairments of

assets



11,139



(2,887)



259



3,167



(8,550)



3,128 Other losses (gains), net



1,398



—



265



691



(241)



2,113 Earnings from operations



115,100



87,744



119,314



17,335



24,408



363,901 Interest and other



(303)



(678)



(11)



(8,180)



(19,168)



(28,340) Earnings before income taxes



115,403



88,422



119,325



25,515



43,576



392,241 Income taxes



28,724



22,008



29,699



4,973



10,845



96,249 Net earnings

$ 86,679

$ 66,414

$ 89,626

$ 20,542

$ 32,731

$ 295,992









































Year to Date 2024 (In thousands)

Retail

Packaging

Construction

All Other

Corporate

Total Net sales

$ 2,597,994

$ 1,636,563

$ 2,113,844

$ 298,190

$ 5,718

$ 6,652,309 Cost of sales



2,209,195



1,335,304



1,675,346



240,518



(34,796)



5,425,567 Gross profit



388,799



301,259



438,498



57,672



40,514



1,226,742 Selling, general and administrative expenses



209,592



191,757



262,517



39,940



31,240



735,046 Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairments of

assets



3,067



6,545



673



28



(4,156)



6,157 Other (gains) losses, net



(2,964)



—



(376)



(3,572)



209



(6,703) Earnings from operations



179,104



102,957



175,684



21,276



13,221



492,242 Interest and other



(557)



(101)



17



(9,356)



(37,916)



(47,913) Earnings before income taxes



179,661



103,058



175,667



30,632



51,137



540,155 Income taxes



40,534



23,023



39,488



5,793



12,584



121,422 Net earnings

$ 139,127

$ 80,035

$ 136,179

$ 24,839

$ 38,553

$ 418,733

RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2025/2024





Quarter Period 2025 (In thousands)

Retail

Packaging

Construction

All Other

Corporate

Total Net earnings

$ 9,147

$ 7,506

$ 15,437

$ 11,133

$ (3,067)

$ 40,156 Interest and other



(119)



170



(3)



(1,876)



434



(1,394) Income taxes



5,714



4,526



7,682



2,194



209



20,325 Expenses associated with share-based compensation

arrangements



894



1,639



2,667



408



4,278



9,886 Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairments of

assets



49



1,826



(13)



488



(5,434)



(3,084) Gain from reduction of estimated earnout liability



—



—



—



(457)



—



(457) Depreciation expense



8,013



9,773



6,675



1,085



11,240



36,786 Amortization of intangibles



837



2,078



728



1,007



375



5,025 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 24,535

$ 27,518

$ 33,173

$ 13,982

$ 8,035

$ 107,243





































Net earnings as a percentage of net sales



2.1 %



2.0 %



3.5 %



15.1 %



*



3.0 %





































Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales



5.5 %



7.4 %



7.5 %



19.0 %



*



8.1 % * Not meaningful













































































Quarter Period 2024 (In thousands)

Retail

Packaging

Construction

All Other

Corporate

Total Net earnings

$ 24,359

$ 16,563

$ 27,595

$ 7,169

$ (5,903)

$ 69,783 Interest and other



(171)



(1,415)



42



(530)



(9,486)



(11,560) Income taxes



7,341



5,182



8,294



721



(302)



21,236 Expenses associated with share-based compensation

arrangements



1,860



1,623



1,846



163



5,326



10,818 Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairments of

assets



940



861



451



18



(3,130)



(860) Impairment of intangibles



1,250



4,229



—



—



—



5,479 Gain from reduction of estimated earnout liability



—



(605)



—



—



—



(605) Depreciation expense



7,550



9,003



6,092



889



8,977



32,511 Amortization of intangibles



998



2,216



702



1,551



433



5,900 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 44,127

$ 37,657

$ 45,022

$ 9,981

$ (4,085)

$ 132,702





































Net earnings as a percentage of net sales



4.6 %



4.4 %



5.7 %



9.7 %



*



4.8 %





































Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales



8.4 %



10.0 %



9.2 %



13.5 %



*



9.1 % * Not meaningful





































RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2025/2024





Year to Date 2025 (In thousands)

Retail

Packaging

Construction

All Other

Corporate

Total Net earnings

$ 86,679

$ 66,414

$ 89,626

$ 20,542

$ 32,731

$ 295,992 Interest and other



(303)



(678)



(11)



(8,180)



(19,168)



(28,340) Income taxes



28,724



22,008



29,699



4,973



10,845



96,249 Expenses associated with share-based compensation

arrangements



4,040



7,029



9,840



1,017



15,866



37,792 Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairments of

assets



8,739



(2,887)



259



3,167



(8,550)



728 Impairment of intangibles



2,400



—



—



—



—



2,400 Gain from reduction of estimated earnout liability



—



(1,511)



(344)



(457)



—



(2,312) Depreciation expense



30,438



36,706



25,863



4,165



41,188



138,360 Amortization of intangibles



3,630



8,562



2,909



5,980



1,610



22,691 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 164,347

$ 135,643

$ 157,841

$ 31,207

$ 74,522

$ 563,560





































Net earnings as a percentage of net sales



3.6 %



4.1 %



4.5 %



7.6 %



*



4.7 %





































Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales



6.8 %



8.5 %



7.9 %



11.5 %



*



8.9 % * Not meaningful













































































Year to Date 2024 (In thousands)

Retail

Packaging

Construction

All Other

Corporate

Total Net earnings

$ 139,127

$ 80,035

$ 136,179

$ 24,839

$ 38,553

$ 418,733 Interest and other



(557)



(101)



17



(9,356)



(37,916)



(47,913) Income taxes



40,534



23,023



39,488



5,793



12,584



121,422 Expenses associated with share-based compensation

arrangements



5,788



6,974



7,944



772



16,685



38,163 Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairments of

assets



1,817



2,316



673



28



(4,156)



678 Impairment of intangibles



1,250



4,229



—



—



—



5,479 Gain from reduction of estimated earnout liability



—



(642)



(1,818)



—



—



(2,460) Depreciation expense



28,877



34,603



23,124



3,338



34,699



124,641 Amortization of intangibles



3,992



8,840



2,810



6,124



1,755



23,521 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 220,828

$ 159,277

$ 208,417

$ 31,538

$ 62,204

$ 682,264





































Net earnings as a percentage of net sales



5.4 %



4.9 %



6.4 %



8.3 %



*



6.3 %





































Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales



8.5 %



9.7 %



9.9 %



10.6 %



*



10.3 % * Not meaningful





































CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) DECEMBER 2025/2024

(In thousands)





























Assets



2025



2024

Liabilities and equity



2025



2024

Current assets













Current liabilities













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 914,199

$ 1,171,828

Accounts payable

$ 205,932

$ 224,659

Restricted cash



10,872



7,766

Accrued liabilities and other



287,390



283,664

Investments



34,374



31,087

Current portion of debt



899



4,125

Accounts receivable



475,959



500,920

















Inventories



722,020



720,824

Total current liabilities



494,221



512,448

Other current assets



111,228



70,600

































Long-term debt and finance lease

obligations



228,859



229,830

Total current assets



2,268,652



2,503,025

Other liabilities



211,106



158,669

































Other assets



276,788



257,533

Temporary equity



4,463



5,366

Intangible assets, net



484,873



499,637

















Property, plant and equipment,

net



992,580



890,743

Shareholders' equity



3,084,244



3,244,625

































Total assets

$ 4,022,893

$ 4,150,938

Total liabilities and equity

$ 4,022,893

$ 4,150,938



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2025/2024

(In thousands)



2025



2024

Cash flows from operating activities:













Net earnings

$ 295,992

$ 418,733

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:













Depreciation



138,360



124,641

Amortization of intangibles



22,691



23,521

Expense associated with share-based and grant compensation arrangements



37,792



38,163

Deferred income taxes



49,915



(15,382)

Unrealized gain on investment and other



(2,431)



(1,217)

Impairment of investments



6,500



—

Equity in earnings of investee



(709)



(89)

Net loss on sale, disposition and impairment of assets



728



678

Impairment of intangibles



2,400



5,479

Gain from reduction of estimated earnout liability



(2,312)



(2,460)

Changes in:













Accounts receivable



27,464



47,070

Inventories



7,291



6,356

Accounts payable



(20,190)



22,394

Accrued liabilities and other



(17,754)



(25,316)

Net cash from operating activities



545,737



642,571

















Cash flows used in investing activities:













Capital expenditures



(269,377)



(232,274)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment



31,472



11,501

Acquisitions and purchases of non-controlling interest, net of cash received



(17,626)



(29,830)

Purchases of investments



(38,767)



(55,397)

Proceeds from sale of investments



19,953



30,844

Other



1,104



4,406

Net cash used in investing activities



(273,241)



(270,750)

















Cash flows used in financing activities:













Borrowings under revolving credit facilities



34,426



29,913

Repayments under revolving credit facilities



(38,133)



(32,256)

Repayments of debt



—



(40,000)

Repayment of debt on behalf of investee



—



(6,303)

Contingent consideration payments and other



(221)



(4,868)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock



2,471



2,811

Dividends paid to shareholders



(82,350)



(80,782)

Distributions to noncontrolling interest



(3,005)



(11,848)

Purchase of remaining noncontrolling interest of subsidiary



(549)



(4,902)

Payments to taxing authorities in connection with shares directly withheld from employees



(9,591)



(17,838)

Repurchase of common stock



(433,028)



(141,120)

Other



(163)



73

Net cash used in financing activities



(530,143)



(307,120)

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



3,124



(7,363)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents



(254,523)



57,338

















All cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



1,179,594



1,122,256

















All cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 925,071

$ 1,179,594

















Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash:













Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

$ 1,171,828

$ 1,118,329

Restricted cash, beginning of period



7,766



3,927

All cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

$ 1,179,594

$ 1,122,256

















Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 914,199

$ 1,171,828

Restricted cash, end of period



10,872



7,766

All cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 925,071

$ 1,179,594



RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED) FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2025/2024

(In thousands)



2025



2024

Net cash from operating activities

$ 545,737

$ 642,571

Increase (decrease) in investment in net working capital



3,189



(50,504)

Maintenance capital expenditures(1)



(105,703)



(124,511)

Interest expense, net of taxes



8,238



9,852

Free cash flow

$ 451,461

$ 477,408

















(1) Breakdown of capital expenditures from the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows:













Maintenance capital expenditures

$ 105,703

$ 124,511

Expansionary and efficiency capital expenditures



163,674



107,763

Total capital expenditures

$ 269,377

$ 232,274



