INTRODUCING FUREVER FLOWER SHOPPE, A NEW WAY TO SEND A HUGGABLE BOUQUET THAT LASTS

"As we continue to expand our offerings in the growing gifting category, we are thrilled to launch the FURever Flower Shoppe in time for Valentine's Day! These beautiful teddy bears are a unique choice that will not only surprise and delight the recipient but capture the hearts of the large number of adult consumers giving gifts this Valentine's Day season," said President and Chief Executive Officer of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Sharon Price John.

The Red Roses Bear is a fan favorite that has sold out in prior years; hurry to get yours while they last, in store and online! The new White Bouquet Bear, Yellow Bouquet Bear, and Pink Bouquet Bear are available exclusively online at buildabear.com. Bouquet Bears can be personalized with a floral scent and your own personalized voice message with a Record Your Voice sound chip for the ultimate customization of a one-of-a-kind furry friend.

Still searching for the perfect way to share your affection this Valentine's Day? A gift from Build-A-Bear is one they can love for years to come! Whether you're shopping for kids, Galentines, a lifelong partner, or new love, Build-A-Bear Workshop has a wide assortment of unique and heartfelt gifts for every Valentine. Plan a special experience at Build-A-Bear Workshop to make one-of-a-kind Valentine's Day memories or visit the Valentine's Day Giftshop, an online shopping destination to shop the cutest ways to give love in every hug!

Build-A-Bear offers many ways for your new furry friends to be delivered to make sure it arrives in time for Valentine's Day! Do all your shopping at home and select the Buy Online, Pickup In Store or curbside options to pick up at your favorite local Build-A-Bear Workshop. Or choose delivery by Shipt and have your furry friend delivered direct to your doorstep – or to your loved one – the same day you order it! Build-A-Bear will also have express shipping offers this week to ensure guests receive their FURever hugs in time for Valentine's Day!

A NEW WAY TO SEND A CUSTOMIZED GIFT WITH HEART AND HUGS

The best gifts come from the heart! New gifting solution HeartBox™ provides stylish, themed, and specially curated gift boxes for a convenient on-line option for a wide range of adult-to-adult gifting occasions, including Valentine's Day! The assortment of products included in each HeartBox is elegantly packaged and designed to surprise and delight your Valentine by including a variety of well-coordinated items selected to celebrate the occasion. Plus, each HeartBox offering features its own exclusive huggable, high-quality teddy bear designed by Build-A-Bear, that can be customized with a personal voice message directly from the gift-giver, enabling every HeartBox to be truly one-of-a-kind!

The Romantic at Heart Box is the perfect way to share your heart. This carefully curated gift box full of goodies includes the Romantic at Heart Bear holding a Red Rose Wristie, Sugarfina Long-Stem Roses Gummy Bers, and a Trapp Signature Home Collection Wild Currant Scented Candle. Add a Red Roses Scent and special recorded message to the bear for a gift with extra heart!

The You're the Best Box is ideal for every galentine because the best friends deserve the best gift. Gain a reputation as the best gift giver around with this sophisticated way to acknowledge someone special. This curated gift box is full of thoughtful items, hand-selected to make their day including the You're the Best Bear holding a Blush Pink Heart Wristie, Sugarfina Champagne Bubbles Gummy Bears, Big Heart Tea Co. Blushing Tea, and a 10 oz. Floral Wine Tumbler. Add a Floral Bouquet Scent and record a personalized message to the bear for a one-of-a-kind gift!

The Little Bit of Sunshine Box is sure to make them smile bright! This box is a golden gift idea for someone looking to brighten the day of a loved one and includes the Little Bit of Sunshine Bear holding a Sun Wristie, Sugarfina Rainbow Gummy Bears, Big Heart Tea Co. Cup of Sunshine Tea, and 14 oz. Yellow Transit Tumbler. Add an English Lavender Scent and record your voice to add a personalized message to make this gift truly unique!

