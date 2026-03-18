Introducing Galileo Mars: Delivering Intelligent Workflows, Now More than 1,100 Companies Licensed

Galileo Suite has reached critical scale and is now used by more than 1100+ companies worldwide

Galileo Mars release unveils "intelligent workflows" and new data sources to enable HR and IT teams to build apps and superagents for any HR, training, or leadership program

New features for dynamic learning enable instant editing, update, and publishing of training, compliance, onboarding, and other content

The Josh Bersin Company joins Workday Agent Partner Network; Galileo available on Workday Marketplace

OAKLAND, Calif., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Josh Bersin Company, the world's most trusted independent HR advisory firm, today announced Galileo™ Mars Release, the next iteration of its core AI-powered HR agent, Galileo. The Mars release transforms research and benchmark content into guided, workflow-based experiences for individuals, managers, and organizations.

Combining Galileo® agent and Galileo Learn™ features, content, and functionality into a single solution, the Mars release brings even more value to senior business leaders and HR practitioners. Companies are already reporting quantifiable benefits of using this and previous iterations of the solution.

One enterprise user, Seneca Polytechnic, has made Galileo available to their entire HR team, to enhance HR products and services across the institution. Caroline Riley, Vice President, Human Resources, Seneca Polytechnic, shares: "Galileo became a new path—providing us an economical way to not just continue our transformation but accelerate it in ways we hadn't originally envisioned."

Galileo Mars provides a suite of tools and intelligence that takes LLMs far beyond reasoning, delivering a highly trained intelligence engine for HR teams. More than 1,100 companies worldwide are leveraging Galileo's unique, powerful guidance for business and career development.

Galileo Mars gives HR and business users a well-designed packaged application. Galileo Mars release includes 400 common HR challenges translated into multi-step, branched workflows that solve problems for employees. These workflows cover three core areas:

"Help me build my career" —for individual HR practitioners or DTC-style use cases

—for individual HR practitioners or DTC-style use cases "Help me build my team" —for managers and organizational support

—for managers and organizational support "Help me engage with the research"—for personalized, conversational research guidance

New features include personalized guidance based on each user's expertise and pre-designed training paths that let companies combine their own content with Josh Bersin Company training content for management development, training, and AI literacy.

The system creates custom company, team, or individual development plans — essentially replicating what a Josh Bersin Company analyst would do if they were in the room with you.

This milestone is powered by Sana, providing a unified AI interface to orchestrate complex HR workflows across Workday and third-party tools. By leveraging Sana Learning, Galileo Mars also introduces AI-native "Supertutor" and "Edit Mode" features to instantly turn corporate research into personalized training paths.

The Josh Bersin Company will join the Workday Agent Partner Network, a global ecosystem of partners building AI agents that will connect with the Workday Agent System of Record (ASOR). Galileo is available on Workday Marketplace.

Josh Bersin Company EVP of Product and Research Amy Farner, says:

"We have been in constant dialogue with Galileo users to understand their ongoing needs and use-cases for management, leadership, and HR issues."

"As a result, the new ways to work with Galileo help you get real work done—we've moved from one-shot prompts to intelligent, reusable workflows. In learning, that means L&D teams can blend our research with their own priorities and brand, refine it conversationally, and keep programs current as the business changes. In HR, it means managers get guided, conversational experiences for tasks like development planning and performance management."

Josh Bersin Company CEO and global industry analyst Josh Bersin, says:

"From agents, workflows, apps, learning experiences, and a lot more in the wings, Galileo Mars is all about empowering you to build things.

"The Mars release is a big step in our vision for Galileo. We're giving organizations a way to codify their own methods, workflows and IP into intelligent AI experiences – for HR and learning. Over time, that's how companies will turn their unique know‑how into a real competitive advantage in the AI era.

"We are also very excited to partner with Workday. Through our long-lasting relationship with Sana, Galileo will be seamlessly integrated with Workday for all Workday customers."

The Galileo story so far:

February 2026 – Introduced Galileo for Consultants, extending the Galileo corpus and intelligence for HR and management consultants with consulting tools and proprietary Josh Bersin Company maturity models, assessments, and benchmarks.

Sep 2025 – Added Web Search, comparing Galileo against top GenAI models for a one-stop enterprise HR search solution.

Aug 2025 – Galileo for Managers launches; core Venus update adds Reejig HR job task data, enabling AI-driven HR work redesign.

May 2025 – Galileo Learn delivers real-time, user-driven HR learning at the desktop.

Apr 2025 – Galileo Mercury reasoning model, Consultant Mode, Meeting Assistant, Intelligent Benchmarking, plus Lightcast and SHL integration.

Oct 2024 – General availability of Galileo Professional.

May 2024 – Trusted Content program launches, embedding insights from Visier, Oyster, and Heidrick & Struggles.

To learn more about Galileo Mars release and to gain access, visit: https://getgalileo.ai/agent/mars-release

About The Josh Bersin Company

The Josh Bersin Company is the world's most trusted human capital advisors, providing research-based insights on talent, leadership, and organizational performance.

Unlike traditional consultancies, we capture our integrated models, research, and guidance in a structured, scalable knowledge base—Galileo™—making trusted advice and decades of expertise accessible to anyone, anywhere, in real time.

With a dedicated team constantly tracking market change, testing ideas, and applying a unique business lens, we help over a million HR and business leaders address their most pressing people challenges—aligning work, knowledge, and skills for maximum impact. For more information, visit joshbersin.com.

SOURCE The Josh Bersin Company