Josh Bersin Company's Irresistible 2026 HR Leadership Conference Announces Compelling Speaker Line-Up and Learning Agenda

Executives from Etihad Airways, Keurig Dr Pepper, Microsoft, and Scentre Group will take to the stage and share AI-era HR best practices at the fifth annual Josh Bersin Company conference

The event will feature Josh Bersin's keynote: "2030—what does it really mean for the American workplace?"

The inaugural "Pacesetters" awards for HR impact will be revealed live during a dedicated reception

OAKLAND, Calif., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Josh Bersin Company, the world's leading HR advisory firm, today announced the final confirmed line-up and agenda for its milestone fifth Irresistible annual conference. Taking place on June 8-10 at, and hosted in partnership with, USC Marshall School of Executive Education in Los Angeles, the three-day event is designed to help HR leaders develop a clear, practical understanding of what is possible in the world of AI in business, while offering valuable time with Josh Bersin Company analysts and peers to test and refine emerging ideas.

Live on the mainstage, attendees will hear perspectives from leaders of companies as diverse as Etihad Airways, Keurig Dr Pepper, Microsoft, and Scentre Group, alongside speakers including: Alim Dhanji, CHRO and EVP, Corporate Affairs, TD SYNNEX; and Jane Hoskisson, Director of Talent, Learning, Engagement & Diversity, IATA. USC Marshall Dean Geoffrey Garrett will share how higher education is adapting to AI and preparing the next generation of leaders.

Irresistible 2026 is more than a conference—it's a community of innovators and changemakers Post this

In his Irresistible keynote, Josh Bersin will explore the American workplace of 2030, reflecting on the radical and final decoupling of employees from their companies, a more transactional view of work and its implications for employees, an era where gen alpha, trillionaire bosses, and AI digital twins interact, and how to hire, inspire, and retain talent amid intense and conscious talent density.

Irresistible 2026 will debut the Josh Bersin Company's first-ever "HR Pacesetters" awards, recognizing HR leaders who set the standard for excellence. These trailblazers drive innovation, embrace new technologies, and put people at the center of business transformation.

This year's conference will feature a range of new elements, including immersive workshops, Josh Bersin Company researcher-led sessions, expanded hands-on learning opportunities, and exclusive programming for corporate members. The three-day agenda includes deep research sessions on Day 1, real-world case studies and skill-building workshops on Day 2, and applied AI and tech-enabled transformation guidance on Day 3. Strategic and practical approaches to HR transformation will be discussed in the context of unlocking AI excellence, the rise of the supermanager, the importance of the frontline workforce, and the learning & development revolution.

Attendees will receive an exclusive preview of Josh's upcoming book on "superworker" themes—topics he will also explore in his keynote—co-authored with Kathi Enderes, global industry analyst at The Josh Bersin Company and Irresistible speaker.

The fifth Irresistible conference will feature a flexible, thoughtfully structured agenda designed to maximize attendee value and learning:

Day 1 (June 8) is dedicated to deep research, featuring expert-led sessions on Systemic HR, Unlocking AI Excellence, the L&D Revolution, the Frontline Workforce, and the Rise of the Supermanager, concluding with Josh Bersin's keynote on the 2030 workplace.

Day 2 (June 9) transitions from insight to impact, through 90-minute workshops designed to generate tangible results and one-on-one case study sessions tied to Day 1 research. The day also features mainstage sessions detailing strategic approaches and real-world examples shared by executives from global organizations, including:

Dr. Nadia Bastaki, Chief People, Government, & Corporate Affairs Office, Etihad Airways Mary Beth DeNooyer, Chief Human Resources Officer, Keurig Dr Pepper Elliott Rusanow, CEO, Scentre Group Maria Stamoulis, Director Human Resources, Scentre Group



Day 3 (June 10) highlights the latest AI developments and guides attendees in applying next-generation AI solutions to their work. The mainstage will feature a panel discussion with Josh Bersin Company leaders, as well as industry experts like Prerna Ajmera, General Manager, HR Digital Strategy & Innovation, Microsoft. Corporate member teams in attendance also benefit from exclusive 1:1 meetings with Josh Bersin Company experts and a private celebratory dinner.

Associate Dean, USC Marshall Executive Education, Tim Blakesly, said:

"It's exciting to welcome Irresistible back to USC Marshall once again. We're privileged to host one of our most valued annual business and professional events. For this fifth edition, we've worked closely with The Josh Bersin Company team to ensure a truly outstanding experience, with exceptional speaker and program quality.

My team and I look forward to welcoming everyone to our beautiful campus—the perfect setting for what promises to be a highly impactful learning and networking experience."

Global industry analyst and Josh Bersin Company CEO Josh Bersin said:

"Irresistible 2026 is more than a conference—it's a community of innovators and changemakers, coming together to shape the future of work. Whether you're an HR leader, a technology visionary, or a champion of learning and development, you'll leave inspired, equipped, and ready to lead your organization into what's next.

"Join us in Los Angeles this June to be part of this extraordinary event, but don't forget to bring your team, your curiosity, and your vision for the future. Together, let's unlock the full potential of people, technology, and leadership."

The conference is proudly sponsored by leading HR technology companies, including AMS, Draup, Findem, Lightcast, NIIT, as well as, Paradox and Sana, Workday Companies.

All details of Irresistible 2026 are available here—including how to secure the few remaining tickets. We hope to see you in Los Angeles!

About The Josh Bersin Company

The Josh Bersin Company is the world's most trusted human capital advisors, providing research-based insights on talent, leadership, and organizational performance.

Unlike traditional consultancies, we capture our integrated models, research, and guidance in a structured, scalable knowledge base—Galileo™—making trusted advice and decades of expertise accessible to anyone, anywhere, in real time.

With a dedicated team constantly tracking market change, testing ideas, and applying a unique business lens, we help over a million HR and business leaders address their most pressing people challenges—aligning work, knowledge, and skills for maximum impact. For more information, visit joshbersin.com.

SOURCE The Josh Bersin Company