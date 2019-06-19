Introducing GlobeSt.ELITE Women of Influence Conference for Commercial Real Estate

"The GlobeSt.ELITE Women of Influence Conference is a chance for us to celebrate and network with the women who drive commercial real estate forward," said Natalie Dolce, Senior Executive Editor, ALM Real Estate Media Group. "Not only are we excited to hear the achievements of women in commercial real estate, but we look forward to discussions around promoting diversity in the upper levels of management and what the industry can do to position itself for a more inclusive future."

The GlobeSt.ELITE Women of Influence Conference will feature top industry leaders, such as:

Karen Case , President, US Commercial Real Estate, CIBC

, President, US Commercial Real Estate, CIBC Lisa Konieczka , Executive Vice President, Advisory & Transaction Services, CBRE

, Executive Vice President, Advisory & Transaction Services, CBRE Karen Whitt , President, US Real Estate Management Services, Colliers International

In addition, speakers from Lincoln Harris Corporate Service Group, Savills Studley, Cushman & Wakefield, Phillips Edison & Company, Black Creek Group, TruAmerica Multifamily and many more, will be in attendance.

The inaugural event features an opening night gala and awards ceremony that will spotlight the achievements of women in CRE across 15+ categories. These 'Women of Influence' will be featured in a series of articles on GlobeSt.com and within the July/August issue of Real Estate Forum. Woman of the Year winners by category will be announced as part of the gala dinner. Honorees can be found here: http://ow.ly/hcHl30oXFjo

"Women of Influence has recognized remarkable commercial real estate professionals who have significantly influenced the market or had outstanding successes in the past year. Due to the overwhelming amount of entries we have received and the number of women involved in different industry types in CRE, we decided to expand our reach and collect nominations across a number of fields to include women in a variety of categories. We couldn't be more thrilled with the turn out in this year's program," continued Dolce.

To learn more about GlobeSt.ELITE Women of Influence event, visit: https://www.event.globest.com/womenofinfluence/249868 Join the conversation by following @GlobeStcom and using #GlobeStWOI.

