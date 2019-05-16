Introducing Gravyty AI-Enabled Fundraising 2.0

BOSTON, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravyty , the first and leading provider of fundraiser enablement software, today announced Gravyty 2.0, the most extensive evolution of its suite of AI-enabled fundraising tools to date. Gravyty 2.0 features two new products, Gravyty Live and Gravyty for Managers, as well new as integrations via our ecosystem of partners. The launch of Gravyty Live is the first expert one-on-one guidance for frontline fundraisers, supported by trained and expert fundraising professionals who ensure that artificial intelligence (AI) and fundraiser enablement tools directly support fundraising strategy set by an organization's leadership.

Gravyty Live - a breakthrough product that aligns AI technology with fundraising strategy

"As the first AI company in advancement, Gravyty has definitively proven that with artificial intelligence, advancement organizations can expand their workforces and grow in ways never before possible," said Adam Martel, co-founder and CEO, Gravyty. "With Gravyty 2.0, we're enhancing each of our fundraiser enablement products to further accelerate an organization's ability to build relationships inspire donors. Gravyty Live reflects our deep and passionate commitment to the uniqueness of our customers and provides fundraisers one-to-one strategic fundraising support to ensure their efforts are aligned with the organization's overall fundraising strategy. This is a level of service typically only seen in the for-profit space and we're proud to be the first technology company to bring this combination of technology and strategic service to the sector of Social Good."

Gravyty Live

Gravyty Live is a breakthrough product that aligns AI technology with fundraising strategy. Made up of Gravyty's professional fundraising team members, each with an average of ten years of fundraising experience, Gravyty Live takes strategic direction from an organization's leadership and helps frontline fundraisers leverage Gravyty's fundraiser enablement tools to achieve their organization's goals more efficiently. This personalized engagement with Gravyty's technology and team means AI-enabled tools are constantly in-line with the strategy set by our customers.

"Every nonprofit organization has a unique fundraising strategy to match its mission. Gravyty Live ensures that an organization's strategy remains the driver and that artificial intelligence consistently supports those efforts. Gravyty Live help fundraisers accelerate great human-to-human interactions," said Lisa Alvezi, Director of Customer Success at Gravyty.

Gravyty Live will be included for free for every user in the first year of a Gravyty contract. All current Gravyty customers will also receive the first year of Gravyty Live for free.

Introducing Gravyty for Managers

Gravyty for Managers allows managers to better support frontline fundraisers with easy-to-read visualizations that show how fundraisers manage their portfolios with AI and measure individual KPIs around activities and outcomes. With the heavily requested features that make up Gravyty for Managers, managers can now understand the full breadth of fundraiser activity so they can reward successes, address performance issues, and help uncover new AI-enabled strategies.

The Gravyty Ecosystem of Partners

By leveraging amazing ecosystems and integrations from partners such as Salesforce, Ellucian, and ADVIZOR Solutions, Gravyty established and accelerated integrations to an industry-leading four-week process . And, because our great partners have platforms and products that Advancement teams already use, we alleviate pressures placed on our customers during implementation. This also includes new integration processes for Blackbaud's NXT and Blackbaud CRM.

Gravyty also developed strategic partnerships with iWave and Brodeur Partners to produce joint solutions that transform philanthropic giving in revolutionary ways. These partnerships use Gravyty's AI-enabled suite of tools as a delivery system for critical insights that drive frontline fundraiser behaviors in ways never before possible.

Product Enhancements

With Gravyty AI-enabled Fundraising 2.0, each one of Gravyty's products received significant enhancements that reflect customer feedback and our learnings over the past two years. We've also applied the amazing work of Gravyty's industry-leading data science and software engineering teams. These advancements include more robust neural networks, deep reinforcement learning techniques that lead to more efficient fundraising predictions, and updates to our Natural Language Generation (NLG) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) techniques that allow fundraisers to spend more time building relationships and less time sourcing, analyzing, and manipulating data.

"At Gravyty, we measure our success by our ability to turn artificial intelligence into fundraising dollars for our world-class customers. Gravyty 2.0 further delivers on this vision by strengthening our product through data science engineering," said Rich Palmer, co-founder and CTO, Gravyty. "Many companies are caught in the research phases of utilizing machine learning, reinforcement learning, neural networks, and other disciplines that make up AI. Gravyty's verticalized, use-case driven approach allows us to pair the right data, algorithms, and features together to elevate our AI-enabled offerings to tools that fundraisers can use today."

First Draft

Advancements to Gravyty's flagship AI tool, First Draft , mean better predictions and quicker language and action learning and improvements for frontline fundraisers. Coupled with a deep focus on the fundraiser-donor relationship, First Drafts are also more personalized and more relevant to individual donors than ever before. This includes:

Applied patent-pending NLP for better learning to understand how fundraisers change behaviors based on types of donors

Improved prospect and donor segmentation within First Draft workflow

The introduction of Intuitive Progress Tracking (IPT) on outreach, gifts, visits, and engagement to let fundraisers know where they are in their journey with donors through Gravyty

Gravyty GO!

Customers asked for ways to access more ROI from travel and updates. Gravyty GO! delivers with AI and machine learning techniques for better, smarter travel planning including:

Hyper-localized travel suggestions using refined graph theory algorithms that dynamically adjust zip code-level travel based on population density, traffic data, and additional factors

Trips prioritized by an anchor visit and then supported with suggested meetings, using Gravyty's algorithms

Smarter integrations with Weather.com, Yelp!, news feeds, and other third-party APIs to proactively personalize travel outreach for fundraisers

Gravyty Guide

In Gravyty 2.0, Gravyty Guide receives new features that allow Gravyty to more efficiently learn how individual fundraisers interact with their donors, including:

60-90-120 smart alerts for fundraisers with large portfolios and prospect pools, automatically letting fundraisers know when it's been too long since their last contact with a prospect or donor

Birthday Notifications – Gravyty Guide tells frontline fundraisers when their prospects have upcoming birthdays, and prompts a First Draft to acknowledge a donor's special day to strengthen personal connections

– Gravyty Guide tells frontline fundraisers when their prospects have upcoming birthdays, and prompts a First Draft to acknowledge a donor's special day to strengthen personal connections Enhanced Follow-ups – Gravyty 2.0 ensures that frontline fundraisers never have to worry about follow-ups falling through the cracks in their busy days. Through Gravyty Guide, fundraisers set follow-ups, plan the right outreach, and reference notes from previous conversations all within a single email

Gravyty Stewardship

Gravyty Stewardship enhancements include better AI algorithms to pick up on giving trends to allow fundraisers to continue to build meaningful relationships with donors, including:

Anomaly detection to alert fundraisers to giving increases or decreases

Segmentation to ensure the most appropriate stewardship message reaches the right donor at the optimal time

Smart fundraiser alerts for donor milestones, such as increased giving milestones, consecutive giving alerts, new giving society donors, and more

For a comprehensive view of all of Gravyty 2.0 and all of the new products, enhancements, integrations, and partnerships it includes, visit Gravyty here .

About Gravyty

Gravyty is the nonprofit industry's leading provider of fundraiser enablement tools that fundraisers love. With artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, Gravyty automates the most time-consuming processes for frontline fundraisers. Our AI-enabled suite of tools empowers frontline fundraisers to build lasting donor relationships at scale and raise more revenue for their missions in ways never before possible. Led by former fundraiser Adam Martel and AI technologist Rich Palmer, Gravyty was founded at Babson College and is driven by their motto, "You shouldn't have to learn your software; your software should learn you."



