Introducing Haven: a tech-forward accounting team for Startups and Growing businesses

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven is rebuilding accounting operations for founders, by founders. Offering bookkeeping, tax services, tax credits, and more to make taxes and financials simplified. Unlike traditional accounting firms that take weeks to get a hold of and put you on their schedule, Haven creates dedicated Slack channels for clients to answer questions year round. As our CEO, Cyrus Shirazi, says, "If we do the little things right and prioritize the customer over all else, the rest will take care of itself."

Haven is based in New York, and serves clients all across the US. Started in March of 2023, Haven has already attained north of 45 clients; saving them millions of dollars with tax benefits through things such as R&D Tax Credits. Haven doesn't look at themselves as an outsourced accounting team, but rather an extension of their client's team.

Staying on top of your finances is important for any business but founders either aren't versed in finance or simply don't have the time to deal with it. Haven ensures that your company's finances are right from the start to allow founders to focus on what matters most - growing their business!

