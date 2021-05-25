Introducing "HealthUnity" - ZeOmega's Rebranded Interoperability Solution

PLANO, Texas, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeOmega Inc., an industry-leader of integrated, whole-person population health management (PHM) solutions, announced today it has rebranded its innovative interoperability platform as "HealthUnity."

HealthUnity is a comprehensive interoperability platform that supports the next generation of health value products. It provides scalable solutions for improving outcomes and lowering administrative burden by facilitating payer-provider collaboration, transforming the prior-authorization process to digital utilization management between point of care and payers, improving SDOH management, and enhancing consumer engagement.

HealthUnity's solutions allow payers to unlock the value of their existing infrastructure investments. It does this by adapting and consolidating data to align with technologies required to participate in the 21st century healthcare ecosystem using universal, real-time connectivity. The platform is FHIR®-enabled, meeting the Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) standards framework created by HL7, and supports the integration profiles and datasets included in the "CMS Interoperability and Patient Access" rule, as well as the "CMS Reducing Provider and Patient Burden" rule. HealthUnity also aligns with focus areas defined by the HL7 Da Vinci and Gravity FHIR Accelerator projects. Solution components include API and vendor management, FHIR APIs, data repositories, robust adapters for HL7, X12, CCDA, IHE and FHIR, terminology services, an enterprise master patient index (EMPI), and consent management.

This year, ZeOmega achieved full accreditation under the Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC). HealthUnity was one of the first platforms to successfully complete the Trusted Dynamic Registration & Authentication Accreditation Program (TDRAAP). TDRAAP provides the much-needed governance infrastructure for supporting scalable interoperability, with a specific focus on the technical standards enabling trust and transparency for both organizational and individual access to data. This comprehensive accreditation supports the formation of a trusted ecosystem for healthcare applications and endpoints.

"Many of our clients are already reaping the benefits of HealthUnity," says Tony Sheng, Vice President of Interoperability Strategy at ZeOmega. "They're using the suite to adhere to ONC/CMS regulations, improve patient access, and heighten overall member satisfaction. We are thrilled by the current value and future potential HealthUnity is unlocking for these organizations."

About ZeOmega

ZeOmega empowers health plans and other risk-bearing organizations with the industry's leading technology for simplifying population health management. Clients using the Jiva platform experience workflow excellence and proven results thanks to the system's stand-out integration capabilities, superior clinical content, and powerful rules engine. With deep domain expertise and a deep understanding of population health challenges, ZeOmega serves as a true partner for clients, offering flexible deployment and delivery models. By consistently meeting customer expectations and project benchmarks, ZeOmega has earned a reputation for responsiveness and reliability. Visit the ZeOmega website at www.zeomega.com.

