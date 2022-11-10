INTRODUCING 'IMAGINE THAT', H&M´S FIRST INDEPENDENT INNOVATION STORIES COLLECTION FOR KIDS

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- H&M is excited to launch 'Imagine That', the first independent kidswear collection from H&M's Innovation Stories initiative. Pairing playful designs with more sustainable materials and processes – think: a cactus-derived leather alternative and sequins made from recycled plastic bottles – the collection is an imaginative fusion. Blending euphoric color, energizing print and stimulating texture, 'Imagine That' places the spotlight firmly on pioneering innovations for the next generation. The 'Imagine That' collection will be available on hm.com from November 10th.

Imagine That Fashion Line

KEY PIECES

A paean to young, imaginative minds that have a carefree approach to unconventional style, the collection's key looks comprise street-inflected pieces in a vivid rainbow-bright colour palette. Lively campaign imagery captures the invigorating mood of creativity, with styling that semaphores youthful self-expression. Who can resist the drama of a fun faux-fur coat in striking sunset hues or a sequin-embellished jacket and co-ordinating skater skirt, not forgetting a matching confetti-print velvet top and flared pants? Meanwhile the orange-splashed skater jeans infused with laid-back cool and graphic, spiky knitwear provide down-time options alongside vibrant loungewear. In accessories, a faux-fur mini bag and bucket hat allow for unfettered experimentation, while sneakers can be customised with beads and charms.

MORE SUSTAINABLE MATERIALS

At turns progressive and playful, headline innovations include Desserto®, a plant-based leather alternative made with Nopal cacti, which is used in the sneaker; REPREVE® Our Ocean fibre, a recycled polyester made with ocean-bound plastic, which is employed in a faux fur jacket, bag and hat; and sequins made from 100% post-consumer PET bottle waste, which decorate a co-ordinating jacket and skirt set.

"For our first independent Innovation Stories collection for kids, we wanted to embrace the boundless imaginations and experimental styling that is second-nature for young people as well as the mind-bending innovations at the forefront of fashion. Each versatile piece is designed to be styled in multiple creative and crazy combinations and to spark conversations about the cutting-edge technologies revolutionising our world," says Ella Soccorsi, concept designer at H&M

About H&M Innovation Stories

H&M Innovation Stories was launched in early 2021 and comprises a series of themed collections dedicated to promoting more sustainable materials, technologies and production processes. 'Imagine That' is the seventh instalment in the series, and the first independent kidswear collection.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE H&M